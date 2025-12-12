Gold Rush star Tony Beets manages new Corner Cut while dealing with rookie miners’ mistakes

Tony Beets discusses "Gold Rush" with Build Brunch at Build Studio on October 12, 2018 in New York City (Image via Getty)

During the latest episode of Gold Rush season 16, Tony Beets expanded operations at Indian River by opening a new area called the Corner Cut, moving equipment and personnel from his son Michael’s site at Paradise Hill.

The decision aimed to increase stripping and reach pay by the end of the week.

Tony hired ten new workers to operate rock trucks, but some of the inexperienced crew did not follow instructions, creating operational issues.

One worker, Sam Moore, was sent to camp after repeated errors, while another, Jarrod Macleod, was formally fired for unsafe behavior and violating work protocols.

Operations at Corner Cut: Gold Rush star Tony Beets navigates equipment moves and crew issues

Expansion to the Corner Cut

Tony Beets initiated work at the Corner Cut by transferring trucks and other equipment from Paradise Hill. The operation focused on stripping overburden and preparing the site for gold recovery.

Ten new employees were added to the crew to manage rock trucks and increase movement capacity.

The team’s goal was to reach pay dirt by the end of the workweek, requiring coordinated use of the trucks, water management, and adherence to Tony’s instructions.

Operations included relocating heavy machinery and ensuring trucks moved in controlled sections of the site.

Challenges with rookie miners

The new crew members faced challenges adapting to the procedures at the Corner Cut. Two employees failed to stop operations when instructed, mishandled rock trucks, and took risks in water-logged sections of the cut.

Sam Moore, one of the new workers, was sent to camp after demonstrating repeated difficulty following directions. Jarrod Macleod also drew attention for erratic driving and unsafe behavior.

Cousin Mike suspected Jarrod had been drinking and asked him to step out of the truck. Jarrod admitted to partying the previous night, and Tony subsequently terminated his employment.

These actions reflected adherence to safety and operational rules during the expansion.

Equipment and resource management

To support the new operation, Tony required additional equipment. He attempted to acquire a dozer from Parker Schnabel’s site, but the parties did not reach an agreement on the price.

Consequently, Tony moved resources from Paradise Hill, including machinery and crew, to Indian River.

The transfer included dozers, excavators, and rock trucks to increase stripping and processing capacity.

The redeployment was intended to maintain continuous operations while the Corner Cut reached productive levels.

Weekly oroduction results

At the end of the workweek, the Beets family conducted a weighing of gold recovered from the Corner Cut and Indian River operations.

The result was 467.8 ounces, valued at approximately $1.5 million. Earlier, the 24-hour push at Indian River alone produced 404.52 ounces worth over $1.4 million.

Month-to-date totals for Sluice-a-Lot reached 1,430 ounces with an estimated value of $5 million.

These figures reflected production outputs after equipment relocation and management of the new crew.

Coordination with family operations

The Corner Cut operation involved coordination between Tony Beets and other family members. Son Michael’s Paradise Hill site temporarily contributed equipment and crew to support Indian River activities.

Cousin Mike participated in monitoring safety and operational compliance, including addressing issues with Jarrod Macleod.

These measures ensured that work at the Corner Cut aligned with overall production goals while addressing risks associated with inexperienced personnel.

By managing new operations and addressing crew performance issues, Tony Beets maintained gold production at Indian River.

The Corner Cut expansion and equipment redeployment were central to increasing output, while adherence to safety and operational protocols guided personnel decisions.

