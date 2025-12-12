Gold Rush season 16 episode 7 recap - Tony Beets fires crew member as Rick Ness gambles at Diamond Cut

Tony Beets from Gold Rush (Image via Getty)

Gold Rush continued Season 16 with episode 7, which aired on December 12, 2025, on the Discovery Channel.

The episode focused on ongoing crew issues, equipment challenges, and financial pressure across multiple mining operations in the Yukon.

As gold prices remain high, each miner pushes to keep operations moving while dealing with staffing problems and tight timelines.

An important moment in the episode came into focus when Tony Beets confronted unsafe behavior at Indian River, leading to a crew member being fired.

The situation highlighted the risks of bringing in inexperienced workers during peak season.

At the same time, Rick Ness took another financial risk by betting on new ground at Diamond Cut, hoping it would help him reach his season target.

Kevin Beets also faced pressure as he worked to get his wash plant running with limited time and resources.

The episode showed how decisions made under pressure can affect safety, finances, and production. From personnel issues to equipment setbacks, each crew dealt with different obstacles while trying to stay on track.

Below is a breakdown of the main storylines, including Tony Beets’ firing decision and Rick Ness’s gamble at Diamond Cut, along with the key moments that shaped the week.

Tony Beets addresses crew issues at Indian River in Gold Rush

At Indian River, Tony Beets worked to expand operations beyond the Early Bird Cut by opening the Corner Cut. To move faster, he hired new rock truck drivers, many of whom lacked experience.

Problems quickly followed when two drivers ignored instructions and operated trucks in unsafe conditions.

Tony reacted by removing one worker from the site and stating he would identify the other person involved.

The situation escalated when Jarrod Macleod drew attention for erratic driving. Cousin Mike Beets asked him to step out of the truck after suspecting alcohol use.

Macleod admitted he had been drinking the night before.

Mike told him, “I don’t think you stopped.” Tony later fired him, saying safety came first.

Despite the personnel issues, Tony and his crew continued stripping overburden to reach pay gravel. At the end of the week, the Beets family held a gold weigh-in. Tony stated, “At least the gold showed up.”

The total came in at 467.8 ounces, valued at about $1.5 million. The result helped offset the difficult week caused by crew problems and reinforced the focus on maintaining control at the site.

Rick Ness gambles at Diamond Cut as pressure builds in Gold Rush

Rick Ness continued operating with a small crew while managing financial strain. He invested 200 ounces of gold to secure the Lightning Creek claim, paying half upfront and owing the remainder within two weeks.

Rick chose to start mining at the Diamond Cut, hoping it would produce enough gold to support the season. He explained the risk by saying, “We need this to work.”

Mechanic Ryan Kent returned to help keep the equipment running. While washing pay, the crew ran into issues when rocks blocked spray nozzles and increased water pressure on the wash plant.

Ryan adjusted the shaker bar nozzles to improve flow. Even with the fix, results remained limited.

At the weigh-in, Rick’s crew recovered only 7.35 ounces of gold, worth about $25,000.

Rick summed up the outcome by saying, “That’s a big waste of time.” Ryan shared concerns about the financial impact, stating, “If you go broke, I go broke.”

The low total forced Rick to reassess his choice at Diamond Cut. He acknowledged the location was wrong but confirmed he would keep searching for better ground.

The episode ended with Rick continuing forward under mounting pressure as the season progressed

