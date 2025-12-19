"We all need this to work out" – Gold Rush star Rick after the Ness Crew races to fix a failed 750 excavator to access pay dirt

Rick Ness attends Discovery Inc. 2019 NYC Upfront at Alice Tully Hall on April 10, 2019 in New York City (Image via Getty)

In the latest episode of Gold Rush season 16, at Lightning Creek, the Ness Crew faced a significant delay in their operations when their 750 excavator stopped functioning, preventing access to pay dirt from the Boulder Cut.

Rick Ness emphasized the importance of the situation, stating:

"I really need this to work out. We all need this to work out."

The crew worked to restore the excavator to full operation to resume moving rock efficiently. Ryan Kent identified a leaky pilot hose near the main pump and proceeded to disconnect and replace it.

Once repaired, the hydraulic system regained full pressure, enabling the bucket to haul six yards of boulder pay dirt per scoop.

The Ness crew restores a 750 excavator to access pay dirt at Lightning Creek on Gold Rush season 16

Repairing the 750 Excavator

The hydraulic system of the 750 excavator functions by pumping fluid through hoses into a cylinder with a piston at 5,000 pounds per square inch. Ryan Kent explained,

"We've got a pilot hose over here that, uh, comes from the back main pump and goes all the way up just underneath the cab. That's chafing pretty bad."

He detailed the repair process, explaining that completing the repair would allow the crew to get back into the "pay" and maintain mining operations.

After replacing the damaged hose and reassembling the plates, Bailey confirmed that the 750 excavator was operational again, enabling the team to use three trucks and quickly transport the "pay" to the plant.

The repair restored the excavator's ability to move boulders effectively, a necessary step to continue mining operations at Lightning Creek.

The team focused on completing the repair quickly to resume hauling and processing pay dirt without further interruptions.

Boulder cut and mining progress

The Boulder Cut generated 22.35 ounces of gold, valued at $78,000 during the episode.

Rick Ness directed attention to the summer mining location, emphasizing the need to continue extracting gold from the site. He stated,

"This is our spot for the summer and, uh, we need to s- we need to get started getting some (beep) gold out of it."

The excavation and transport of the boulder pay dirt were essential for keeping production on schedule. Rick Ness also managed planning for Lightning Creek while his team focused on operations.

The excavator’s repair allowed the Ness Crew to operate three trucks simultaneously, maximizing efficiency in moving rock to the plant.

The ongoing activity at Boulder Cut demonstrated the critical role of equipment reliability in mining operations and the dependency on functional machinery to access valuable pay dirt.

Water license and Duncan Creek

While operations continued at Lightning Creek, Rick Ness informed the team of an extension to the water license at Duncan Creek.

The news allowed future mining at that location to continue, where, over four years, Vegas Valley had produced nearly 6,000 ounces of gold.

Rick Ness and his team celebrated the extension, with the narrator noting,

"An extension to the water license at Duncan Creek was granted! Beers broke out to celebrate."

The 750 excavator repair and operational planning at Lightning Creek were part of the broader effort to maintain production across multiple mining locations.

The success of these repairs enabled the crew to continue accessing pay dirt efficiently while preparing for subsequent operations at Duncan Creek.

