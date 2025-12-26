Alyssa Edwards names the messiest and most chaotic queens in the Slaycation season 2 house

Television personality Alyssa Edwards (Image via Getty)

Slaycation season 2 brings together returning and new drag performers for a shared stay in the Canadian Rockies, where cast members take part in group challenges, daily activities, and unscripted conversations.

During a promotional interview with Drag Race on Crave, Alyssa Edwards toured the house and took part in a rapid-fire question segment alongside several of the season 2 queens.

Throughout the interview, Edwards was asked to respond to questions about life in the house, her impressions of Canada, and how different cast members behave during the experience.

When asked directly who was the messiest in the house, Edwards named Fierceicious. Questions about chaos, competition, and survival were also posed to other queens during the same segment, including Silky Nutmeg Ganache, who identified Fierceicious as the most chaotic “in the best way.”

The interview also covered topics such as food, fashion, routines, superstition, and performance choices.

Edwards and the other queens answered briefly and moved quickly from one topic to the next, offering insight into how the group interacts during the season.

The segment forms part of the show’s wider press rollout and gives viewers context for the personalities and dynamics featured in season 2.

Alyssa Edwards on mess, drama, and house dynamics in Slaycation season 2

During the interview, Alyssa Edwards was asked a series of direct questions about the cast and how they function in the shared space. When prompted with “Who is the messiest?”, Edwards answered clearly: “Fierceicious.”

The response came without follow-up explanation and aligned with the quick format of the segment, where answers were expected to be immediate.

Edwards was also asked who in the house was most likely to survive in the Canadian wilderness, who would steal someone else’s clothes, and who would go to bed first.

She named Tessa as the first to sleep and identified The Nick Doll as the queen most likely to take someone else’s clothes. When asked who the biggest drama queen was, Edwards answered, “Myself.”

Other questions focused on performance and competition. When asked what song she would choose if she had to lip-sync immediately, Edwards said, “I Will Survive.” She also named Silky Nutmeg Ganache as the queen whose drag style she would swap with for a day.

These answers provide context for Edwards’ role in the house and how she views both herself and her fellow cast members during Slaycation season 2.

Slaycation season 2: Chaos, competition, and cast reactions

While Alyssa Edwards identified the messiest queen, the question of chaos was answered by Silky Nutmeg Ganache later in the same interview segment. When asked who was the most chaotic “in the best way,” Silky responded, “Fierce.”

This comment echoed Edwards’ earlier answer and reinforced Fierceicious’s role in the house dynamics shown on the series.

Other queens were also asked similar questions about survival, competition, and group behavior.

Zana said she would survive the longest in a horror movie because, “I’d be the killer,” and later added that Fierceicious would be the first to be killed because she is “so annoying.”

These answers were delivered in the same fast-paced format as the rest of the interview.

The segment also included lighter topics, such as favorite foods, fashion preferences, and daily routines. Edwards described Canada in three words as “just like Switzerland” and said her first impression of the Rockies was simply “Cold.” When asked why audiences should watch the season, she said, “Because what else are you doing? Press play, binge-watch it.”

Together, the responses outline how cast members describe one another and set expectations for interpersonal dynamics throughout Slaycation season 2.

