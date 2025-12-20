"You’ll be surprised" - Slaycation star Silky Nutmeg Ganache shares the relaxation, rivalry, and real connections in Season 2

Silky Nutmeg Ganache attends the "We're Here" Season 2 Premiere at Sony Pictures Studios on October 08, 2021 in Culver City, California (Image via Getty)

Slaycation returns for its second season, featuring six Drag Race alumni on a winter drag vacation in Canada.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache, a returning cast member, discussed her experience on Xtra Magazine on December 15, 2025, emphasizing the dynamics among the participants.

Highlighting the enjoyment and engagement shared during the season, she said,

“I think you’ll be surprised about the joy that we all had."

The cast includes Miss Fiercealicious and Xana from Canada, Tessa Testicle from Drag Race Germany and Global All Stars, Nicky Doll from Drag Race France, and American drag icons Alyssa Edwards and Silky Nutmeg Ganache.

The series focuses on shared activities rather than competition, offering an opportunity for the queens to connect outside a competitive setting.

Inside Slaycation Season 2: Silky Nutmeg Ganache shares cast dynamics and experiences

Relaxation and fun activities

Silky discussed her expectations for the experience, noting that she hoped to get some "relaxation," peace, excitement, and a little kiki with her sisters, and that she just hoped to have fun.

Unlike competitive shows, the series emphasizes informal activities, including physical challenges, shared meals, and conversations.

Silky explained that the environment allows for engagement without competitive pressure, stating,

“The difference is there’s no pressure. We’re just having fun, being sisters. There’s not a [cash] prize at the end. It’s just us sisters getting to know each other and letting the world see who we are—without the makeup, without the pressures.”

She shared that the focus is on creating a setting that prioritizes interaction and participation over winning.

Cast interactions and personal connections

The cast includes both familiar and new Drag Race personalities for Silky.

She mentioned that she already knew Nicky, Fierce, and Alyssa, while Xana and Tessa were new to her, and that the experience allowed her to connect with them on a deeper personal level.

Silky explained that Fierce’s goal during the trip was to take on the role of the "villain" in interactions, although she also showed a different, kinder side.

Fierce expressed a desire to take on the role of Galinda, which the group supported during the season.

Regarding Xana, Silky noted that the experience allowed her to observe a different and deeper side of Xana, getting to know her personally beyond previous public appearances.

Contrast with previous Drag Race experiences

Silky compared her Slaycation experience to previous competition appearances. She had previously competed on Drag Race: Canada vs. The World, finishing as runner-up to Ra’Jah O’Hara.

She explained that there is no direct comparison between the two experiences, noting that Slaycation Season 2 operates in a different "league" and highlights participants outside the pressures of a competition setting.

Silky highlighted the social aspect of the series, explaining that the cast engaged in elaborate challenges during the day, and at night they would gather for meals, discuss events, and interact, including arguing and resolving conflicts, forming a type of structured "family" dynamic among the participants.

She also reflected on the broader significance of non-competitive drag programming, emphasizing that such shows allow viewers to see performers in situations without pressure.

She noted that Drag Race demonstrates Silky under "pressure," whereas Slaycation focuses on personal interaction and engagement without competitive stakes.

She emphasized the focus on personal interaction, noting,

“Even though we have arguments and we fight—you see us come to a resolution and actually talk those things out.”

Stay tuned for more updates.