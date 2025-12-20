My Lottery Dream Home: David's Happy Ending follows David Bromstad's healing journey through home and heritage

Designer David Bromstad of 'My Lottery Dream Home' (L) and Home Renovator Jonathan Knight of 'Farmhouse Fixer' (Image via Getty)

My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending traces David Bromstad’s four-year renovation not simply as a construction project, but as a journey shaped by ancestry, memory, and the meaning of home.

The special connects physical rebuilding in Central Florida with an inward process that leads Bromstad to Norway, where he explores his family roots during a pivotal break from the renovation.

My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending begins with a straightforward premise: Bromstad is renovating his own home after years of helping others find theirs. That premise quickly expands.

Severe storm damage causes flooding and mold, forcing the house to be stripped to its frame. The scale of loss transforms the project into something else entirely, creating space for reflection as well as reconstruction.

According to the special, the strain became unsustainable. Bromstad steps away for nearly a year and travels to Norway, his ancestral homeland. The journey is presented not as a vacation, but as an attempt to reconnect with identity outside of work.

My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending positions this decision as a hinge point, linking heritage to healing rather than nostalgia.

My Lottery Dream Home and rebuilding from the inside out

Bromstad explains that creative work became a stabilizing force during that period. He says,



“As an artist and a creator, having the outlet of designing, my house was the one thing that was keeping me going. This isn’t the first time art has saved my life.”



The special emphasizes that the house functioned as both canvas and refuge, a place where emotional work and physical labor intersected.

My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending also revisits Bromstad’s childhood experiences, including bullying. He has previously said he was “tormented” at school, and the special situations of those early experiences were formative, shaping how he learned to cope and perform.

The Norway trip becomes a counterweight to that history, offering a sense of lineage and belonging not tied to professional achievement.

The special repeatedly connects this internal shift to how Bromstad now understands home itself. He challenges the idea that emotional distance is necessary in real estate. He says,



“They always say not to emotionally invest in your home or emotionally buy your house. And I’ve thrown that concept out the window because I think it’s garbage. If there’s one thing you should emotionally invest in, it’s your home.”



That philosophy is shown influencing his work on My Lottery Dream Home beyond the special. Bromstad frames homes as environments where memory and identity are formed. He says,



“That’s where you live. That’s where you breathe. That’s where you sleep, that’s where you create great memories.”



HGTV’s support again features prominently. Bromstad credits the network for encouraging honesty. He says,



“HGTV always continues to surprise me with the encouragement of authenticity, even when it isn’t pretty.”



The decision to air My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending reflects a willingness to center process over polish.

As the renovation concludes, the house is revealed not as a monument, but as a gathering place.

The emphasis is on use rather than display. Bromstad describes it as a space meant to be shared, underscoring that the journey was never about isolation. He says,



“I didn’t build this just for myself.”



By aligning home, heritage, and healing, My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending reframes renovation television as an act of continuity.

The structure that emerges stands not only on concrete and beams, but on reclaimed history and renewed connection.

