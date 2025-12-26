Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves grieves over the loss of season 27's Mickey Lee who was born with a 'hole in her heart'

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 22: Julie Chen attends as Keep Memory Alive hosts star-studded lineup at annual "Power Of Love" gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Julie Chen Moonves expressed grief following the death of Mickey Lee, a contestant on Season 27 of Big Brother.

Lee, who was born with a congenital heart defect described as a “hole in her heart,” passed away at 35 after suffering multiple cardiac arrests related to flu complications.

The circumstances surrounding Lee’s health challenges were discussed publicly by both Lee’s family and Chen Moonves.

Chen Moonves’ statements were shared via her Instagram post on December 27, 2025, providing a firsthand account of her reflections following Lee’s passing and her interactions with the late reality star during a recent interview.

Julie Chen Moonves Honors Big Brother star Mickey Lee following her passing

Julie Chen Moonves’ Instagram post

On December 27, 2025, Julie Chen Moonves shared an Instagram post addressing the passing of Mickey Lee.

She wrote that she had interviewed Lee two months earlier on God 101, during which Lee revealed that she was born with a hole in her heart and had survived a serious ATV accident as an adult that could have been fatal.

Chen Moonves further explained that Lee had recently passed away and had been "brought home" the previous night.

In the post, she offered condolences and prayers, expressing hope that Lee’s family and loved ones would find comfort during the period of mourning.

"I pray the good Lord comforts and heals your family and loved ones as we grieve your passing. Amen," she concluded.

Chen Moonves’ acknowledged Lee’s medical history and previous life-threatening incidents and her public expression of condolences to the family and loved ones.

Mickey Lee’s death and circumstances

Mickey Lee died on December 26, 2025, after experiencing multiple cardiac arrests following flu complications.

According to her family, the former Big Brother contestant was 35 years old at the time of her death. Her passing was publicly announced via her Instagram account the following day.

Lee’s family stated that Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, highlighting her "authenticity" as a key quality that left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members.

The personal and professional impact of the deceased was great and they highlighted her joyful character as well as her deep connections with people on and off the screen as one of her main features.

At the beginning of the week, the family of Lee had opened a GoFundMe campaign for the purpose of covering the medical costs which were not catered for by the insurance company.

It was stated on the page that Lee's condition was critical but stable when he suffered multiple cardiac arrests later on. The fund surpassed $32,500 by the end of December 27.

Lee was originally from Jacksonville, Florida, and was living in Atlanta at the time of her death. She participated in Season 27 of Big Brother, which aired on CBS in 2025. Her family concluded the post with:

“Mickey’s light, legacy, and impact will never be forgotten.”

Family statements and support

The family’s comments emphasized Lee’s medical odyssey and personal events, her strength after other health issues being one of them.

The GoFundMe page was a flow of money and the public timeline of her health problems in one.

Lee's demise was acknowledged by the statements of her family, social media notifications, and the Instagram post of Julie Chen Moonves.

All these sources corroborate the information about her illness, the factors causing her death, and her career accomplishments.

