What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for December 26, 2025

The Young and the Restless airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@ Y&R INSIDER)

On The Young and the Restless on Friday, December 26, 2025, tensions rise across Genoa City as personal conflicts and power struggles intensify. Michael weighs the dangerous consequences of crossing Victor, while Lauren urges caution even as she acknowledges the stakes involved.

Kyle faces an emotional turning point with Claire, choosing to step away as unresolved feelings and outside interference complicate matters. Meanwhile, Audra quietly observes developments, clearly enjoying the fallout.

At the same time, Sally confronts Adam over his actions against Billy and Jabot, accusing him of once again acting under Victor’s influence and questioning whether he has truly changed.

Her confrontation exposes lingering resentment and fractured trust. Elsewhere, Jack and Billy debate their next strategic move as they search for a way to stop Victor and neutralize the threat facing Jabot.

As alliances are tested and tempers flare, several characters make decisions that could have lasting consequences.

The Young and the Restless airs Friday, December 26, 2025, with multiple storylines unfolding across Genoa City. The episode begins at Crimson Lights. Michael and Lauren talk with Esther about hosting Christmas. Esther jokes that Gloria passed out early.

Michael admits he double-spiked her drink. Esther takes another jab at Gloria before walking away.

Michael and Lauren sit down together. Michael updates her on his growing concerns about Victor. He explains that Victor’s use of artificial intelligence is already dangerous.

The fact that Victor controls it makes the situation worse. Michael says he hoped shutting down Jabot would slow Victor down. Instead, it escalated things.

Lauren is surprised when Michael asks for her advice. She warns that double-crossing Victor would make him angrier than ever. She admits part of her wants Michael to walk away from the mess. Still, she believes he may be the only one capable of stopping Victor.

Michael jokes about running away if things go wrong. Lauren plays along but admits she is scared. She urges him to find a way Victor will never detect.

At the Society, Claire runs into Kyle. She shows him photos from her Newman family Christmas. They discuss the ongoing tension between Victor and Nikki.

Kyle says Victor should put his love for Nikki ahead of his hatred for Jack and the Abbotts. Claire feels Kyle is being unfair.

Kyle insists Victor needs to be stopped. Claire questions whether Kyle is trying to manipulate her. He denies it. Claire admits she understands why Victor resents Jack.

She is also grateful to Jack for helping Nikki. Claire says she wants to stay neutral. They shift the conversation to Harrison.

Holden interrupts and asks if Claire ate without him. Kyle takes the hint and leaves abruptly. Claire follows him outside. Kyle explains he needs to focus on his family.

He says he understands that Claire is moving on. He wishes her well and walks away. Nearby, Audra listens and smiles.

At the club, Adam runs into Sally. She confronts him about attacking Billy and the Abbotts on the night of her company launch.

Adam claims he only reported facts. Sally accuses him of lying about changing. She reminds him that he lied about cheating with Chelsea.

Sally tells Adam he ruined her big night without caring about the consequences. Adam insists he never meant to hurt her. Sally says he knew it would hurt Billy and did it anyway. She accuses him of doing Victor’s dirty work.

Adam claims he has grown and points to his relationship with Connor. Sally acknowledges that progress, but says he is becoming more like Victor again.

Adam accuses Sally of believing Billy’s lies. Sally defends Billy and says he has changed. Adam fires back, accusing her of holding Billy back from success. Sally says Adam did the same thing to Chelsea.

Chelsea arrives and joins the conversation. Sally asks her how she feels about the damage done to Jabot. Sally reminds them that she runs a media company too and could publish damaging stories. She storms off. Chelsea admits Sally is right. She says she cannot continue down this path.

At Billy’s place, Jack and Billy discuss how to save Jabot. Jack does not trust Phyllis. Billy refuses to trust Nikki. They debate whether Nikki is prepared to cross Victor. Jack believes Victor has finally pushed her too far.

Jack makes Billy promise they will destroy the AI if they get their hands on it. Sally arrives and recounts her confrontation with Adam. Billy is convinced Adam is ready to destroy them. Jack reacts thoughtfully to Sally’s information.

Later, Jack returns to the Abbott mansion. He finds Kyle sitting alone in the dining room. Kyle tells his father he has made a decision that will change his life.

Back at Society, Audra reports to Holden about Kyle and Claire’s breakup. Claire enters and tells Audra to shut up. The two women argue. Audra mocks Claire for bouncing between men. Claire accuses Audra of wanting Kyle for herself.

Audra insists she does not care about Kyle and accuses Claire of playing games. Furious, Claire throws a glass of water in Audra’s face. Audra is left dripping and outraged. Holden struggles to hide his amusement as the confrontation ends.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS on weekdays.