Is Publix open on New Year's day 2026? Store hours and dates explored

Publix logo is seen in Florida Keys, United States on May 7, 2024. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Publix will be open on New Year’s Day at reduced hours. Most of the supermarket chain’s stores will be open at 9 am and close at 7 pm. Some stores in select areas may close later. Locate the store closest to you for specific timings. Publix pharmacies will be closed on January 1, 2026.

On New Year’s Eve, their stores will open at 9 am and close at 9 pm. Note that the retailer’s pharmacies will be open on New Year’s Eve.

More details on New Year's Day 2026 store hours for major retailers