Is Publix open on New Year's day 2026? Store hours and dates explored

Publix pharmacies will be closed on January 1, 2026. On New Year’s Eve, their stores will open at 9 am and close at 9 pm
posted by Enoba Onuh
Friday 12/26/2025 at 11:19PM EST
  • Publix logo is seen in Florida Keys, United States on May 7, 2024. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
    Publix will be open on New Year’s Day at reduced hours. Most of the supermarket chain’s stores will be open at 9 am and close at 7 pm. Some stores in select areas may close later. Locate the store closest to you for specific timings. Publix pharmacies will be closed on January 1, 2026.

    On New Year’s Eve, their stores will open at 9 am and close at 9 pm. Note that the retailer’s pharmacies will be open on New Year’s Eve.

    More details on New Year's Day 2026 store hours for major retailers

    • Kroger: Most Kroger stores will be open New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, but check the store closest to you for specific opening hours.
    • Costco: It is open New Year's Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on New Year's Day.
    • Sam's Club: On New Year's Eve, stores will open at 8 a.m. for Plus members and 9 a.m. for Club members, closing at 8 p.m. for everyone. All Sam's Club stores will be closed on New Year's Day.
    • Trader Joe's: Stores will close early on New Year's Eve at 5 p.m. and remain closed on New Year's Day.
    • Target: Stores are typically open for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, but check the retailer's "find a store" page for local store hours.
    • Dillard's: On New Year's Day, they'll open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Note that store hours may differ according to locality. Please enter your city, state, or Zip code on their website to find specific store hours.

