Big Brother alums mourn season 27’s Mickey Lee after her sudden death at 35

Big Brother alum Mickey Lee has passed away at the age of 35, prompting an outpouring of responses from former houseguests and members of the franchise.

Mickey’s family confirmed that she died on Thursday, December 25, after being hospitalized following multiple cardiac arrests related to complications from the flu. She appeared on season 27 of the CBS reality series.

In a statement released on Friday, December 26, executive producers Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan, and Chris Roach acknowledged the loss and extended condolences to Mickey’s loved ones.

Several cast members from different seasons also shared messages on social media, reflecting on their time with Mickey and the connections formed through the show.

Host Julie Chen Moonves revealed she had spoken with Mickey in recent months and referenced health issues Mickey had previously discussed publicly.

Winners, finalists, and longtime figures from the franchise echoed similar sentiments, noting the sudden nature of her death and offering support to her family.

The responses came from across multiple eras of the show, highlighting Mickey’s presence within the larger Big Brother community.

Below is a recap of key statements and reactions shared by her fellow alumni following the news of her passing.

Statements from castmates and producers of Big Brother

The Big Brother executive producers released a joint statement addressing Mickey Lee’s death.



“The Big Brother family is heartbroken today,” they said. “Mickey was a standout on the show and in life. Our thoughts are with her family on this sad day.” The statement was shared publicly on December 26.



Rachel Reilly, who won season 13 and appeared alongside Mickey in season 27, posted multiple messages via X. In one post, she wrote,



“We are in shock and so saddened by the news of my Big Brother castmate and family member.” She later added, “We walked into the Big Brother house as strangers and walked out bonded for life.”



Julie Chen Moonves also shared a message on Instagram, referencing a recent interview with Mickey. “Two months ago I interviewed Mickey Lee,” she wrote, adding that Mickey had spoken about being born with a hole in her heart and surviving a serious ATV accident earlier in life.

Chen Moonves concluded her message by noting that she had recently been in contact with Mickey prior to her hospitalization.

These initial statements set the tone for many of the responses that followed from across the franchise.

Reactions from Big Brother alumni across seasons

Several former houseguests from seasons spanning nearly two decades shared messages after learning of Mickey Lee’s death. Jimmy Hagerty, Mickey’s season 27 costar, wrote via X,



“Gone way too soon… Rest in Power, Mickey.” He later shared a photo of the two together with the caption, “Forever my girl.”



Season 8 winner Dick Donato expressed surprise at the news, writing, “Even after reading about her being ill, I thought for sure… she’d come out of all of it OK.” Dan Gheesling, who won season 10, shared a brief message noting, “You never know when it is your time.”

Ashley Hollis, the season 27 winner, also posted about Mickey, acknowledging that they had been attempting to resolve personal issues before her death. “I had nothing to gain from reaching out to her,” Hollis wrote, explaining her earlier contact.

Other alumni, including Derrick Levasseur, Danielle Reyes, Tiffany Mitchell, and Josh Martinez, shared condolences and messages of support for Mickey’s family.

While many noted they did not know her personally, their posts reflected the shared connection formed through participation in the long-running series.



