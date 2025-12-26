Why is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's communications chief leaving? CCO steps down after less than a year in role

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)

Meredith Maines, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Chief Communications Officer, has resigned from her role. She assumed the position in March 2025 and was in charge of communications across the couple’s several engagements.



In a statement announcing her resignation, Maines revealed that she left her employment with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex because she is pursuing a new opportunity in 2026:

“After a year of inspiring work with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archewell, I will be pursuing a new opportunity in 2026.”

She expressed appreciation for the couple’s charitable venture:

“I have the utmost gratitude and respect for the couple and the team, and the good they are doing in the world.”

“The Duke and Duchess are grateful for their contributions and wish them well,” Meghan and Harry state as Meredith Maines resigns

The royal couple announced that Meredith Maines was leaving their employment via a spokesperson:

“Meredith Maines and Method Communications have concluded their work with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Duke and Duchess are grateful for their contributions and wish them well.”

Maines is one of several publicists to resign from working with the couple since they relocated to the United States. Ashley Hanson, Global Press Secretary, stepped down after two years of working with Meghan and Harry to launch her own consultancy.

This summer alone, Charlie Gipson, Kyle Boulia, and Emily Robinson left their roles as communication staffers.

Maine previously served as talent manager for American Idol, led communications at Hulu and worked at Google. She was also with Lightspeed Venture Partners.

At her appointment earlier in the year, Maine expressed that it was an honor to partner with the couple and tell their story “as entrepreneurs, builders and philanthropists while overseeing all communications for the couple and their ventures.”

