Did Meghan Markle contact Thomas Markle despite his public claim of no contact? New details surface

Meghan Markle reached out to her dad, Thomas Markle, when word got around about his sudden leg surgery. According to People, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, sent an email to her 81-year-old father late Friday morning on the West Coast, opting to keep the communication out of public view.

This happened right after new claims came up saying Thomas insists he’s had no contact from her, which stirs up old tensions just as they’re getting attention again.

Meghan says she reached out; Thomas says he never got the message

Meghan Markle’s team reportedly claims she reached out fast once learning her dad was seriously ill - even though they’ve barely spoken since the 2018 tabloid photo mess before her royal wedding. But The Mail on Sunday reported on December 6 that Thomas felt puzzled by this version, swearing he hadn’t gotten any message from her, although according to People, the email supposedly sent didn’t fail delivery; reps are now double-checking if they have his correct info.

Thomas told The Mail on Sunday (via People):

"Of course I want to speak to her, but I am not sure if these are the right circumstances... always wanted Meg to be able to call me."

According to sources, this is not the first time Meghan has tried reaching out, and her team has also sought guidance from those close to Thomas about how best to connect with him while he remains in intensive care in the Philippines. A hospital insider mentioned no calls tied to Meghan showed up in logs, yet Thomas admitted wanting a bond with her but wondered if a health scare is really the ideal opening.

He said again he still uses the same number, just in case Meghan wants to get in touch - also mentioned wanting to patch things up, maybe see Archie and Lilibet one day, perhaps even meet Harry.

