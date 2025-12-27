Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 8 ending explained: Is King Kilo and JP dead?

Kris D. Lofton as Jenard Sampson in Power Book IV: Force season 3 (Image via Instagram/@krisdlofton)

Power Book IV: Force is a Starz spin-off from the Power universe, created by Courtney A. Kemp and executive produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. It follows Tommy Egan's ruthless push to control Chicago's drug trade. Season 3, the show's final season, premiered on November 7, 2025, with episodes available Fridays on the Starz app.

JP Gibbs and King Kilo end up dead in Episode 8, "Build Back Better" which aired December 26, 2025. Jenard Sampson kills JP, King Kilo and King Kilo's right-hand enforcer (played by LaRoyce Hawkins) in a swift triple shooting.

After Tommy informs JP that Jenard planned to sacrifice D-Mac to King Kilo, JP brutally beats and humiliates Jenard in front of the group. Jenard, pushed to the edge by the public disrespect amid his ongoing struggles, retaliates by gunning down JP first, then King Kilo and the enforcer as collateral to eliminate witnesses and reassert fear-based dominance.

The season tracks Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) managing crumbling partnerships with CBI leaders Diamond Sampson (Isaac Keys) and Jenard Sampson (Kris D. Lofton). Family ties involve half-brother JP Gibbs (Anthony Fleming III) and nephew D-Mac (Lucien Cambric).

Rivals like King Kilo mount pressure while allies include Mireya Garcia (Carmela Zumbado), Miguel Garcia (Manuel Eduardo Ramirez), Vic Flynn (Shane Harper), and Shanti Page (Adrienne Walker).

Episode 7 titled "Lines in the Sand," broke key alliances: Tommy split from Diamond over hidden fentanyl plans and threats to D-Mac, Shanti discovered Jenard's manipulations and Tommy killed Stacy Marks. Emotional JP-D-Mac scenes built toward tragedy.

Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 8 ending explanation- Jenard kills JP and King Kilo while Diamond takes Kendra's life

Episode 8 dives straight into the fallout from the shattered coalition. Tommy moves fast to rebuild, forging a strong new alliance with Shanti, who fully breaks from Jenard after his repeated betrayals and self-centred pleas. This Tommy-Shanti partnership alarms Diamond, who sees it as a major threat.

In a separate move, Diamond, frustrated and isolated after trusting Jenard's whispers too much, goes violent and kills Kendra to disrupt the emerging Tommy-Shanti connection.

Meanwhile, Tommy meets JP privately and drops the news that Jenard (with Diamond's earlier involvement) agreed to let King Kilo kill D-Mac as payback for D-Mac murdering Kilo's nephew. This revelation sends JP into action to protect his son.

The central confrontation unfolds in a meeting spot where Jenard, King Kilo, and Kilo's enforcer are present.

JP arrives and unleashes a prolonged, one-sided beating on Jenard- punching, kicking, and dominating him publicly to strip away any aura of power and send a clear message that Jenard is vulnerable.

The humiliation proves too much for Jenard, already unstable from losing Shanti, his CBI status, and recovery battles. Bloodied and cornered, he snaps, grabs a gun, and acts decisively without ranting.

He shoots JP point-blank first, then quickly turns the gun on King Kilo and the enforcer, killing all three in a rapid sequence.

Jenard's motive is pure retribution for the disrespect, combined with a survival instinct, eliminating everyone tied to the insult.

The enforcer becomes collateral, a lesson that loyalty doesn't protect when egos explode. This three-for-one outburst transforms Jenard into a full villain, enforcing respect through terror but burning all bridges.

Word spreads quickly. Tommy arrives at the scene, sees JP's body, and collapses in grief before hardening into revenge mode. Losing his half-brother, the one genuine family bond he had, hits Tommy hard, fueling a personal war against Jenard.

Diamond grapples with separate regrets over killing Kendra and the broader chaos, including his brother's actions, straining their relationship further.

Shanti cements her position with Tommy, gaining a strategic advantage. Miguel Garcia emerges as Tommy's reliable supply partner amid the voids.

Side plots progress: Mireya navigates cartel dangers, Vic handles Flynn family fallout, and street reactions build to the power vacuum from King Kilo's death.

The episode underscores themes of pride, manipulation and irreversible consequences in the game. Multiple murders create widespread instability, with destruction far outweighing any "building back."

The closing moments show Tommy gearing up for vengeance while Jenard hides, knowing he's now a top target. This episode solidifies a point of no return, no path back after the bloodshed.

What to expect in Power Book IV: Force season 3 episodes 9 and 10

Only two episodes left in the series. Episode 9, "War Requiem" (January 2, 2026), should centre on open warfare, with Tommy hunting Jenard and possible side choices by Diamond. D-Mac deals with losing his father.

The finale, "Beginning of the End" (January 16, 2026), promises explosive resolutions to Tommy's Chicago story and surviving arcs.

Where to watch Power Book IV: Force

Stream Power Book IV: Force Season 3 on the Starz app or Starz.com, episodes drop Fridays at midnight ET. Linear airings at 8 p.m. ET on the Starz channel.

Access via add-ons on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu or Philo.

Stay tuned for more such updates!