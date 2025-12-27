Who did Mario Rodriguez play in Boo A Madea Halloween? Details of $77 million lawsuit filed against Tyler Perry explored

Andre Hall, Jimmy Tatro, Yousef Erakat, Brock O'Hurn, Mike Tornabene, and Mario Rodriguez in Boo! A Madea Halloween. (Photo: Lionsgate)

Tyler Perry is accused of sexual harassment by actor Mario Rodriguez in a lawsuit filed on December 25 in Los Angeles Superior Court. Mario claimed the actor and director reportedly harassed him in 2016, 2018, and 2019 in Perry's Los Angeles home.

According to Mario Rodriguez's IMDb page, he played Frat Guy #10 in Boo! A Madea Halloween, the 2016 film written, directed, produced, and starring Tyler Perry.

According to his talent agency, MN2S, and his bio, Mario Rodriguez is from Pomona, California, and moved to Orange County at age 23. He initially worked as a host and promoter. Then, in 2013, designer Michael Costello discovered him, and Mario walked in the LA Fashion Week.

According to the lawsuit, Rodriguez met Perry in 2014 when a trainer introduced him to the director at an LA Equinox gym. Tyler told him to audition for the film.

In one alleged incident, Perry reportedly touched Mario Rodriguez's legs and inner thigh inappropriately. He supposedly unbuckled the model's pants on another occasion. After multiple such alleged incidents over the years, the director reportedly offered Mario $5,000 each time.

The two stopped contact in 2019, according to Rodriguez. However, Perry supposedly tried to reach out to him. Mario stated that he decided to file the lawsuit after finding out about actor Derek Dixon's suit.

For the unversed, Dixon sued Tyler Perry in June 2025, accusing him of sexual harassment, sexual battery, and sexual assault. The director denied the allegations.

On the other hand, Rodriguez is suing Perry and Lionsgate, the distributor for the 2016 film, claiming they reportedly ignored Tyler's alleged actions. Mario is seeking $77 million in damages.

Tyler Perry's lawyer responded to Mario Rodriguez's lawsuit

The 56-year-old filmmaker's lawyer, Alex Spiro, called Mario's lawsuit a "money grab" in a statement to Variety. He also noted that both Derek Dixon and Rodriguez are represented by the same attorney, Jonathan Delshad.

"Having recently failed in another matter against Mr. Perry, the very same lawyer has now made yet another demand from more than a decade ago which will also be a failed money grab," Spiro stated.

According to the news outlet's report, attorney Jonathan Delshad claimed that Tyler Perry allegedly contacted Mario after finding out he was going to file the lawsuit. The director reportedly said that he felt "betrayed" and that he supposedly "did so much" for Mario Rodriguez.

Delshad told Variety that his client was looking forward to a jury trial and to holding Tyler Perry accountable for "his actions." He also claimed that the filmmaker allegedly uses his power to sexually assault actors.

"Mr. Rodriguez is looking forward to his day in court and holding Mr. Perry accountable for his actions... Mr. Rodriguez realized that Mr. Perry was continuing to use his power and influence to sexually assault hopeful actors and, with the voice of others, decided that it was time to tell his story, to obtain justice, and to finally stop Mr. Perry," the attorney noted.

Stay tuned for more updates on Mario Rodriguez's lawsuit against Tyler Perry.