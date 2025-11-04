"Finally they choose someone ACTUALLY sexy" - Fans react to Jonathan Bailey being named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive of 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Jonathan Bailey visits SiriusXM Studios on November 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

On Monday, November 3, People Magazine announced Jonathan Bailey as 2025's Sexiest Man Alive. The news of the Bridgerton actor winning the honorary this year has been quite well-received on social media platforms, with netizens appearing to be satisfied with the media outlet's judgment.

"Finally, they choose someone ACTUALLY sexy now and not someone who was sexy 10 years ago," a fan said.

finally they choose someone ACTUALLY sexy now and not someone who was sexy 10 years ago — eryn 🫧 (@erynsbloodline) November 4, 2025

Some netizens praised the magazine for making the right choice:

"Well deserved, Jonathan! From Bridgerton to Wicked, you've been stealing scenes and hearts. People nailed it this time. Who's everyone else's top pick?" - commented an X user.

"Jonathan Bailey just raised the global temperature… sorry, not sorry" - wrote another.

"the way jonathan bailey has chemistry with EVERYONE has to be studied," - added a third one.

Meanwhile, others celebrated the fact that Bailey was the first openly gay man to have won the title:

"Making history as the first openly gay man to earn the title." tweeted a fourth user.

"Openly Queer. Feet enthusiast. Kinky. Yeah he EASILY is the sexiest man ever" - posted a fifth one.

"Jonathan Bailey? Sexiest Man Alive? Be so serious. Y’all really looked at Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans, and a whole planet of fine men and said, “Nah, give it to the Bridgerton guy.” This isn’t “Sexiest Man Alive,” it’s “Most Likely to Stare Broodingly Into a Teacup,” commented a sixth netizen.

Jonathan Bailey never thought of himself as "sexy" growing up

Showing love to People's Sexiest Man Alive, Jonathan Bailey 💛 pic.twitter.com/SG17z58afG — Wicked: For Good (@wickedmovie) November 4, 2025

In his interview with PEOPLE (published after he was announced 2025's Sexiest Man Alive), Jonathan Bailey was asked what he was like as a kid. He said:

"I was really enthusiastic, probably quite annoying. Hard to calm down. I don’t think I ever thought of myself as sexy as I grew up."

The Wicked actor then went on to add that he was also very confident about himself in his younger years, but lost that as he "grew up."

When asked about a hobby he wished he had, Bailey mentioned the cello, saying he had started cello lessons at one point but found them "pretty harsh." He also mentioned wanting to learn French, a language he hadn't fully mastered.

Then, describing his perfect date night, Jonathan said that a LEGO and pizza date topped his list. He was also asked about his views on the most important traits in a relationship, to which he said:

"Communication — and being clear. Transparency is absolutely utmost, utmost, utmost. And really supporting, really cheerleading and watching someone thrive, should be a real turn-on."

Jonathan Bailey is weeks away from the release of his sophomore project on the big screen, Wicked: For Good, in which he'll return as Prince Fiyero. The movie is coming to theatres on November 21.