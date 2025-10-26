Dancing With the Stars’ alum Robert Irwin receives an unexpected surprise mid-rehearsal from Jonathan Bailey

Robert Irwin (Image via ABC)

Dancing With the Stars alum Robert Irwin was in for a surprise as he received a bouquet from actor Jonathan Bailey to celebrate his performance on Wicked night. The television personality embodied Bailey's Wicked character Prince Fiyero for a jazz routine with pro partner Witney Carson.

Robert Irwin thanked Bailey for the sweet gesture as the Bridgerton actor also sent a kind note. Irwin had earlier revealed that he is a huge Wicked fan, and he rented out a theatre to watch the film for his 21st birthday.

Robert Irwin recently put up an impressive dance routine on "Dancing Through Life” for Dancing With the Stars's Wicked-themed night. For the performance, Irwin was dressed as Prince Fiyero.

The role is played by Jonathan Bailey in the 2024 Wicked film and also in the upcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good.

Jonathan Bailey sent a note to Dancing With the Stars alum Robert Irwin

Actor Jonathan Bailey sent Robert Irwin a beautiful bouquet, which also came with a note from the actor, as he wrote,

“You are the shiz, Robert. You’ve done all the Fiyeros proud. Cheering you on from afar. Big love, JB.”

As the television personality opened a card to learn the sender’s identity, his jaw dropped in shock as he jumped up and down. Dancing partner Carson was also equally surprised, as she had earlier been heard saying,

“Do you have a secret admirer that I don’t know about?”

Irwin expressed his excitement as he was seen walking around the studio with the bouquet in his arms.

“You wanna put those down so we can rehearse or are you just gonna…” Carson quipped soon before Irwin shouted, “No.”

Robert Irwin praises dancing partner Witney Carson

In a podcast chat session on The Viall Files, Robert Irwin credited his dancing partner, Witney Carson, while admitting that all of his confidence comes from Witney.

Irwin further explains that it stems from leaning on the experience gained in rehearsals, trusting the body, trusting the process, and also trusting their partner.

“This whole thing is the ultimate trust fall. You just gotta give yourself to it. I’ve never done anything like this, but I’ve got the best ever to guide me through this process. So I’m just like full trust, all in, send it. I don’t even care. I’m just going to give it every ounce of what I’ve got and hope for the best."

Irwin also took this opportunity to mention a few temporary moments where they had a few slip-ups in the standings, as he said,

"We’ve started at the top of the leader board. We’ve come down to third place," Robert said during Disney night Oct. 7, "so it’s a reminder to step up."

Robert Irwin admitted that he instantly felt so protected and said how Carson became like an “older sister so quickly."

Watch all the episodes of Dancing with the Stars airing on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on ABC and Disney+. Stay tuned for more updates.