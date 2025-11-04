"Too much charisma": Netizens praise Jonathan Bailey for being named as People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2025

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 23: Jonathan Bailey and OMEGA host exclusive dinner in London on January 23, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Omega)

Jonathan Bailey was named the Sexiest Man Alive for 2025 by People Magazine on November 3, 2025. The news was revealed on the Monday night episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and has taken the internet by a storm. The 37-year-old British actor has also made history by becoming the first openly gay man to receive the title.

Netizens have been gushing over Bailey since the information was made public. On the social networking platform Reddit, a person pointed out that Bailey’s win was because, “He just has too much charisma.”

Another praised People’s selection, saying, “They have never been more right.” “They haven’t gotten it this right in ages,” noted a third user. Even those who have disagreed with the magazine’s past choices voiced their support for Bailey, as one person noted, “Jonathan Bailey is just overwhelmingly gorgeous. So glad this fits better than other people in the past.”

The Wicked star takes over the mantle of People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive from American actor John Krasinski. The title was first announced in 1985, and over the last decade, those honored include David Beckham, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Blake Shelton, Idris Elba, John Legend, Michael B. Jordan, Paul Rudd, Chris Evans, Patrick Dempsey, apart from Krasinski and Bailey.

Jonathan Bailey's reaction on being named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025

In an interview with People magazine, the Bridgerton star shared how enthusiastic he is about the honor.

“It’s a huge honor. Obviously I’m incredibly flattered,” said Bailey. “And it’s completely absurd. It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out.”

Born across the Atlantic in Oxfordshire, England, Bailey began his career as a child actor. He pursued his career as an adult, performing with the the Royal Shakespeare Company and on London’s West End. While his first major television role was in Broadchurch, his breakthrough came with playing Lord Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s Bridgerton series.

Being open about his sexuality, he has starred in critically acclaimed gay dramas like Fellow Travelers and Heartstopper. He has also appeared in big screen blockbusters like Jurassic World Rebirth, Wicked and the upcoming Wicked: For Good.

When asked to describe his life at present, Bailey told the publication:

“I feel incredibly lucky. Life is a ride for everyone no matter who you are, where you come from. It’s just making sure that when you’re in the ride, you’re looking left and right and making sure everyone’s all right. And give them a high-five along the way if they need it.”

