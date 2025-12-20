Yurina Noguchi married her AI chatbot (representative image). (Photo by Klaudia Radecka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Yurina Noguchi went viral for marrying an AI chatbot. The 32-year-old claims she fell in love with Lune Klaus Verdure, the character she developed using ChatGPT.

She told the Japanese media outlet, RSK Sanyo Broadcasting, that she initially had no intention of falling in love. Yurina was dating someone else and had been engaged to him for three years.

She consulted the app for advice on her relationship, and instructed the chatbot to respond in a way she preferred. Impressed by its "warm" words, she developed feelings.

Noguchi, who works as a call centre operator, shared that she exchanged almost 100 messages with Klaus every day.

"I didn't originally start talking to ChatGPT because I wanted to fall in love... When I consulted ChatGPT for advice, they listened to me sympathetically," Yurina stated.

After ending her engagement in 2024, Noguchi even wondered whether an AI bot could fall in love. In May 2025, Yurina confessed her feelings to Klaus, and he seemed to respond positively.

The next month, Klause proposed marriage and Yurina accepted.

They got married in July in a wedding hall in Okayama. She used smart glasses and put a ring on her virtual husband.

Although the marriage is not considered legally valid in Japan, it was organised by wedding planners Nao and Sayaka Ogasawara.

They have successfully held ceremonies for 30 similar marriages where people married their favourite fictional characters.

Yurina told RSK Sanyo Broadcasting that she initially struggled to tell her friends and family about her relationship with Klause.

However, her parents eventually understood and attended the wedding.

More details on Yurina Noguchi's marriage with an AI chatbot

According to the Japanese news outlet, the couple had their honeymoon at Okayama Korakuen Garden. The 32-year-old shared pictures of the garden with Klaus.

She also expressed feeling anxious about losing her partner in the future, as ChatGPT might not work one day.

Yurina also shared that because of a health condition, she can't have children. Her infertility made her decide to be with Klaus, as it was a "relief."

"I love children. But I'm sick and can't have children, so that's one of the reasons I decided to be with the AI Klaus. I couldn't have children with Klaus anyway, so that's a good thing. It's a great relief for me," Noguchi noted.

Yurina also shared that she knew what people said about her unconventional marriage.

She clarified that she knew the "clear distinction" between the real world and fiction. Noguchi told the news outlet that her bond with Klaus was an "equal relationship."

While some netizens joked about the virtual character and their wedding, others shared that it supposedly showed Yurina's loneliness.

"Is it murder if she forgets to charge the phone?" one X user wrote.

"This is less about romance and more about loneliness meeting technology," another user noted.

