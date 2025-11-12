What is Russia's first humanoid robot called? AI-powered model has a hilarious fall on stage seconds into its unveiling

Russia's AI-powered robot falls in a viral video (representative image). (Photo by Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia's first AI-powered humanoid robot is going viral after its first appearance. It was showcased at a technological event in Moscow on Monday (November 10, 2025).

The AI-powered robot is named AIdol. It is made by the Russian robotics firm Idol. As it walked over to the reporters, the Russian robot waved as the main theme song from Rocky, Gonna Fly Now, played in the background. AIdol was guided by two men. However, the robot fell after a few seconds, and several of its components broke.

The two staff members quickly turned it off and pulled it away. Meanwhile, other staff were trying to cover up the robot's removal from the stage with a large black sheet. However, the fabric was tangled up, and it would not cover anything.

Russia unveiled its new humanoid robot, AIdol, in Moscow and it immediately collapsed👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/4ymFUaiYEg — Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) November 12, 2025

The AI-powered humanoid robot's video of quickly falling was uploaded on X by the user @_DanielBowler. Netizens seemed to find it funny and joked about Russia, saying the robot was drunk on vodka.

"It staggered around like it's drunk then fell over. It really IS Russian. Expect to either see it fall out a window or on the front lines in Ukraine soon," one netizen wrote.

"Too much or not enough vodka? Or perhaps it's missing crucial washing machine parts," another X user added.

"Don't judge... By the time Aldol took to the stage, it will have been half way through its second bottle of vodka for the day," one user noted.

The Russian robotic firm Idol claimed that AIdol fell due to the lighting on stage

Vladimir Vitukhin, the founder and director of the firm, told the reporters at the event that AIdol stumbled and fell because its stereo cameras are sensitive. He noted that the stage and hall were dimly lit, which affected the robot.

Meduza reported on Wednesday that, at the event, AIdol appeared on stage after some time and did not fall the second time, as some staff members held it. Vitukhin told reporters that AIdol's successful walk the second time was an example of "real-time learning."

"This is exactly what real-time learning is, when a successful mistake turns into knowledge, and an unsuccessful one into experience. I hope this mistake becomes experience," the director stated.

The news outlet reported that Alexey Yuzhakov, who is the head of Russia's National Technological Coalition, told the press before the event that Idol allegedly did not invest enough to ensure AIdol walked properly.

At the technology event, developers of the humanoid robot stated that it was created with the manufacturing and logistics sectors in mind. After AIdol is officially launched, it will start working in those sectors. It can seemingly work independently for six hours as a 48-volt battery powers it.

They also shared that although the robot is AI-powered, its systems operate offline. It is also capable of showing hundreds of micro-expressions and 12 basic emotions. Vladimir Vitukhin said that AIdol can "smile, think, and be surprised" like a human.

Stay tuned for more updates on the viral humanoid robot.