How effective is Enteromix? Everything to know about Russia's cancer vaccine after reportedly successful trials

Cancer vaccine Enteromix is reportedly ready for use. Russia's Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA) announced the news at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The head of the Federal Medical Biological Agency, Veronika Skvortsova, told a Russian news outlet that the research had been ongoing for the past few years and that they had made enough progress to release the vaccine.

Currently, FMBA is waiting for the Russian Ministry of Health's approval.

"The research lasted several years. The last three years were regulated preclinical studies. The vaccine is ready for use; we are waiting for permission," Veronika Skvortsova stated.

Veronika Skvortsova shared that Enteromix reportedly worked successfully in the first clinical trial, which took place from June 18 to June 21, 2025, in northern Russia.

The trial involved 48 participants, reported 100% efficacy, and none experienced any serious side effects.

The vaccine allegedly slowed down the progression of cancer in the body and even eliminated the tumors.

A larger second and third clinical trials will begin soon in order to see how well it performs on the larger population.

The Enteromix vaccine is made in a similar way to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. It was created using four re-engineered viruses that target infected cells and build up the body's immune system.

More details on Russia's cancer vaccine Enteromix

According to Business Standard's September 8, 2025, report, the Enteromix vaccine was developed by Russia's Ministry of Health's National Medical Research Radiology Centre (NMRRC), which collaborated with the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology (EIMB) of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS).

FMBA head Veronika Skvortsova stated that the Enteromix vaccine would be customized according to the patient's condition.

While they initially focused on making Enteromix for colon cancer, other versions would be developed later. It would also be given to patients for free.

Skvortsova shared that they would make vaccines for glioblastoma and melanoma, which are rare types of brain and skin cancer.

Enteromix vaccine reportedly would slow down the disease without any serious side effects, making it different from chemotherapy and radiation.

If the Russian Ministry of Health approves Enteromix, it would be the world's first personalized mRNA cancer vaccine.

According to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), there are only preventative and therapeutic vaccines for the disease.

The HPV vaccine and Hepatitis B vaccine are given to patients as preventative vaccines.

Therapeutic vaccines are given to patients after radiation therapy or surgery to eliminate infected cells.

It is not announced when the Russian government will release the vaccine. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Enteromix.