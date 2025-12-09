Who was Raul Malo married to? All about his wife and kids as Mavericks frontman passes away at 60

Raul Malo's band announced the news of his death on Facebook (Image via Getty)

Raul Malo, 60, died on December 8, 2025. The musician was known for his association with The Mavericks for a long time, where he was the lead singer. As per Rolling Stone, a representative for Raul said that he passed away due to cancer.

Betty Malo, the wife of the guitarist, also opened up about his health battle on Facebook. The latest post came out around four days ago. She added two photos, featuring her husband’s hand while they held onto each other. The caption says that Raul Malo appreciates everyone’s love for him.



“The boys and I had to bring him to the ER earlier today but @raulmalo01 is stable and ready to fight. We are all excited for @theryman shows and hope everyone enjoys them! Raul has changed many lives and his music has brought so much love to so many people. Let’s all stand with him and rally!!!!,” Betty said.









A father of three children, the artist’s band announced the latest update with a statement. Also known as Raul Francisco Martínez-Malo Jr., he had an “infectious energy”, as mentioned in the post. The tribute says that the singer’s talent also led to the creation of American music that became popular outside the country.

The Mavericks even addressed Raul Malo’s achievements, including his victory at the Grammy Awards and other events. The group praised Raul’s commitment to preserving the “multi-lingual American musical repertoire”, creating a record with an album that reached on top of the charts.



“It was this commitment, along with his steadfast championing of music education as inspiration for every child across America and throughout the world, for which Raul was honored with the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and the National Music Council of the United States’ American Eagle Award”, the statement reads.



Raul Malo and Betty Malo were together for a long time: Relationship and other details explained







The Miami, Florida, native was active in the musical world for many years. Outside all of these, he also had a family, which included three children, Dino, Victor, and Max, as stated by Taste of Country.

According to Angelfire, Raul Malo had tied the knot with Betty around three years after band member, Paul Deakin, got married to Leanne Purcell. Betty was around six years junior to Raul. While he later met Betty, the record producer was also busy working on the projects of The Mavericks.

The band later decided to shift to Nashville. In between all these, Betty and Raul were planning their wedding, which was eventually postponed due to Hurricane Andrew. As per Taste of Country, the pair did not organize a traditional marriage ceremony and had reportedly eloped.

Among Raul Malo’s children, Dino is currently a musician, as mentioned in the biography of his Instagram handle. However, the other two children have maintained a distance from the spotlight.

As mentioned earlier, Betty kept sharing details on Raul’s health battle on social media. Penn Live stated that Malo was diagnosed with fourth-stage cancer. Around a week ago, Betty even posted a video that was recorded at the dinner table, with all the family members opening the letters received from the general public.



“He reads each one, and we take in every word. They come from all over the world reminding us how deeply he is loved. What touches us the most are the stories - those moments when people share how his music carried them through their own battles with illness, grief, or loss,” Betty said.



Apart from his wife and children, Raul Malo’s survivors include The Mavericks band members alongside his mother, Norma, and sister, Carol.