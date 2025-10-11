Is Diana Arbenina an 'LGBT FEMINIST'? Video of Russian musician being saved by men after falling from the balcony during a concert resurfaces online

Diana Arbenina was helped by men when she fell down from the balcony. (Photo: X/@JamesHarvey2503)

Diana Arbenina's video went viral on social media. In it, the Russian singer and leader of the rock group Nochnye Snaipery can be seen falling from a balcony while performing at the A2 club in St. Petersburg. Three men and one woman picked her up. Arbenina resumed her performance and shook off their hands after they helped her.

The short clip is from the singer's concert in November 2024. It resurfaced on X on Friday (October 10, 2025) when the user @JamesHarvey2503 posted it and criticized Arbenina.

They called the singer an "LGBT FEMINIST" and said that Diana Arbenina shook off their hands to appear "cool" to her fans. The tweet went viral, garnering over 15,000 likes.

This LGBT FEMINIST acted absolutely ATTROCIOUS after being SAVED by 3 men.



I suppose looking "cool" is more important than her safety. pic.twitter.com/w2DcHWzVQU — James Harvey (@JamesHarvey2503) October 10, 2025

Diana Arbenina is part of the LGBTQ community. However, she has never explicitly claimed to be a feminist. Her fans have replied under the tweet, clearing it up. However, some netizens criticized the singer for her actions.

"Some women are so weird. I would've felt so appreciative for the help and then even more appreciative and cared for by the hand trying to help prevent me from falling again. I'll probably never understand that mentality," one netizen wrote.

"She didn't thank them and then shook them off as if she didn't need them to save her life... feminism in a nutshell," another X user added.

More details on Diana Arbenina's fall last year

Arbenina shared in a Russian radio interview in June 2025 that she fell from the balcony because the wires got tangled with her feet. Diana also noted that she was in good condition even after the fall.

She thanked her fans for never letting her down, as well as her fitness coaches. The 51-year-old shared that she keeps herself in good shape by playing sports such as boxing, swimming, and tennis.

"Thank you to all my coaches, fitness, boxing, swimming, and tennis. Guys, as you can see, I'm far from hopeless. And I'm actually in pretty good shape for my age. It's quite challenging to maintain, but it's worth it. So look at me and do like me," Diana Arbenina stated.

In other news, Arbenina has faced massive backlash in Russia for her political statements. In 2014, she criticized when Russia annexed Crimea, a part of Ukraine. She also sang the anti-war protest song Don't Be Silent in April 2022.

Diana's remarks led to the cancellation of her band's concerts in October 2023. A member of the Communist Party, Gennady Zubkov, claimed that Arbenina was allegedly supporting "Ukrainian Nazis."

Zubkov's remark led to her concert in Mari El being canceled. The next day, Diana shared a video on her Telegram channel, saying that the local government was trying to "sabotage" her career.

"I consider this canceled concert, this cancellation, as an act of sabotage against a citizen of the Russian Federation who lives in her own country, loves her country, loves her audience, and takes responsibility for what she promises," she said.

Diana Arbenina's band Night Snipers has continued to perform concerts. Stay tuned for more updates.