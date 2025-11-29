When does Nike Cyber Monday sale start? Timeline, dates, and more explored

BANGKOK, THAILAND - APRIL 03: Nike shoes are displayed at the Nike store at Siam Center mall on April 03, 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. U.S. President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs have driven down the share prices of consumer goods companies like Nike, as higher import costs from affected countries are expected to squeeze profit margins and lead to increased retail prices, reducing consumer demand in the U.S. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

Cyber Monday 2025 isn’t until December 1, but Nike is already running its Cyber Week event, which began on November 24 and will end on December 2, 2025. This significant shopping event presents the opportunity for sneakerheads to grab the sneaker silhouette they’ve been eyeing all year at discounted prices.

The shoe giant’s Cyber Monday sales are primarily online, allowing customers to shop to their heart’s content without having to deal with large crowds.

Significant markdowns are available on the site, with up to 50% discounts on bestselling designs, including the Nike Dunk Lows, Air Force, and athleisure wear.

More details on Nike’s Cyber Week sales

A versatile all-white Nike Air Force 1 ‘07 is selling for $80.50 from its original price of $115. The Nike Tech Fleece men’s joggers are offered at a discounted price of $86.25, down from $115.

You can purchase a cool white and green Nike Dunk Low Retro for $84 from its original price of $120.

A pretty pair of pastel pink Dunk Lows for big kids is available for $64.20, down from $92.00. A black, white and red Tatum 4 silhouette is available for $60 instead of $80. Shop a stylish pair of Nike Air Force 1 '07 WB for $87.50 from $125.

A neon green Nike ReactX Rejuven8 is available for $56.25 from $75. The bestselling Luka 4 basketball shoes are selling for $86.97, down from $135. Runners can get more running time with the Nike Pegasus 41, now selling for $94.97 (down from $145).

The black Shori loose pants are now offered at $84, down from $120. Bright Orange Nike ReactX Rejuven8 slides are on sale for $39 instead of $65. The Men’s Dri-Fit briefs are available for $31.50, down from $45.

The Windrunner Fleece jacket is available in a variety of colors, priced from $94.50 to $135. The Nike Shox TL, which features an impressive outsole design, is now priced at $135, down from $180.

Some of these designs are already sold out in some sizes and colors. Check out these deals while stock lasts.

