When will Home Depot Cyber Monday 2025 start? Dates, deals, and more explored

Home Depot’s Cyber Monday sales event runs from December 1 to December 3, 2025. Savvy shoppers have been enjoying the retailer’s early Black Friday sales, which began on November 27, 2025, offering incredible discounts on a range of products, including holiday decorations, furniture, tech gadgets, and appliances.



Are you looking to spruce up your home for the Holidays or the New Year? Home Depot’s Cyber Monday sales might get the job done for less.

Hundreds of dollars' worth of products from popular brands like Milwaukee and Husky are marked down.

More details on Home Depot’s Cyber Monday sales

Home Depot has a broad customer base and for good reason. The retail store offers impressive discounts even before official sales dates.

Some of the deals currently available on their website include Becky Cameron Plush Down gel fibre pillows at 60% off—$33.05 from the original price of $82.64.

A Shark PowerPro bagless and cordless portable stick vacuum cleaner is now available for $179.99, down from $329.99.

The Amazon Echo Show is available at a 39% discount, now $54.99 (was $89.98). The bestselling Ring Starter set is now 50% off, selling for $69.99 (down from $139.99).



A sleek-looking Tub Pocket handle dishwasher is available at a mouth-watering discount of $899 from $ 1,249. Check out the Husky Tool storage workbench cabinet for $298 from $398.

The Ryobi 40V cordless leaf blower, originally priced at $159, is now available for $99. The Blink Outdoor 4-Camera battery-operated security system is now selling for $119.99 instead of $299.99.

A Veikous 5ft Gingerbread Man Christmas yard decoration is now priced at $84.76, down from $105.23.

Tool kits and equipment aren’t exempt from the sale; a Milwaukee M18 18V Cordless 9-Tool Combo Kit is priced at $550, down from its original price of $1,199.

A mechanic's tool set from Husky 280 is available at a discount of $99, down from $199.

