When does Apple Cyber Monday sale start? Dates, deals, and more explored

Cyber Monday 2025 is on December 1, 2025; however, for Apple, it began on November 28, the same day as Black Friday. According to the tech giant’s website, its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales run concurrently from November 28 to December 1, 2025.

If you’ve been hoping to shop the latest models of some of Apple’s bestselling phones, laptops, iPads, watches and AirPods, this is the perfect time.

The tech company is offering gift cards on specific purchases rather than direct price cuts on its website.



For example, you receive a $100 gift card when you purchase an iPad Air, iPad (A16), or iPad mini on the website. Third-party retailers, such as Amazon, are offering price cuts.

More details on Apple’s Cyber Monday deals

Apple offers a $75 gift card and a $50 gift card when you purchase an iPhone 16 and an iPhone 16e, respectively. A $50 gift card is included with the purchase of an iPad (A16), and the same applies when you buy the iPad mini.



When you buy the MacBook Pro M4, Pro chip and MacBook Pro M4 Max chip, you receive a $250 gift card. A $200 gift card is available with the purchase of a MacBook Air 15, while a MacBook Air 13 comes with a $175 gift card.

An Apple Watch Series 11 comes with a $50 gift card, the same as the SE 3 version. The AirPods Pro 3 comes with a $50 gift card, while the 4 version gets you a $25 gift card.



On Amazon, the Apple Watch Series 11, which comes with GPS and cellular capabilities, is currently selling at 12% off. An Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 Chip is selling at 25% off.

You’ll also save 25% when you purchase an Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M3 Chip. The device is designed for Apple intelligence and features a Liquid Retina display.

Whether you are upgrading your Apple device or shopping for Holiday gifts, you’ll find a deal that suits you.

