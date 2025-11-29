When does Sam's Club Cyber Monday sale start? Dates, deals, and more explored

PEORIA, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 22: A Sam's Club warehouse store on February 22, 2025 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Thanksgiving was on November 27, 2025. Black Friday followed the next day. Typically, Cyber Monday falls on the first Monday after Thanksgiving, and this year is no exception. Like several brands and companies, Sam’s Club has scheduled its Cyber Monday sales for December 1, 2025.

The retailer promises discounts on everything from vacuums and gift cards to gaming gear, small kitchen appliances, country snow jackets, toy monster wheel trucks, and lab-created, fancy-cut diamond earrings.

These deals will be available both online and in-store. The Cyber Monday sales present an opportunity to stock up on essentials and gifts for the Holidays.

More details on Sam’s Club’s upcoming Cyber Monday sales

To shop the retailer’s Cyber Monday deals, a membership is required. Sam’s Club membership typically starts at $50 per year, but it is discounted 50% off from now until December 31, 2025.

The retailer is not offering coupons or promos for its upcoming sale.

There is an Instant Savings Program that provides members with access to ongoing savings on brand-name products.

All members are enrolled, and the savings automatically apply at checkout. While Sam’s Club doesn’t match prices with its competitors, it promises to match Walmart's prices.



A price adjustment is available for a product that drops in price within eight days after purchase. A Sam’s Club Plus membership, which starts at $110 per year, gives you access to free shipping on eligible orders of $50 all year.

Sam’s Club offers free shipping in some instances to all members on Cyber Monday.



There is also a Sam’s Club “buy now, pay later” option through third-party service providers like Klarna, Afterpay, Zip, and Sezzle, which allow shoppers to buy immediately and pay later through installments.

Sam’s Club Cyber Monday store hours are 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM. A Sam’s Club Plus membership gives you access to shop as early as 8:00 AM.

