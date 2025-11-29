Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 4 ending explained: Tommy manipulates his way into saving D-Mac

The cast Savannah M. Taylor, Gary Lennon, Isaac Keys, Joseph Sikora and Kris D. Lofton attend STARZ's "Power Book IV: Force" during PaleyFest NY 2025 at The Paley Museum on November 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Starz and Amazon Prime Video’s Power Book IV: Force aired its third instalment of the series on November 7, 2025. The series is created by Robert Munic and is inspired by Courtney A. Kemp’s crime and thriller drama series called Power, which aired in 2014.

The central storyline and themes of Power Book IV: Force focus on Tommy Egan and his ambitious plans to leave his home in New York City and move to Chicago. He then goes on to try to become the biggest and wealthiest drug dealer in the city by making up his own rules in the locale.

The show’s season 3, episode 4, shows viewers and its audience how the main protagonist Tommy ends up trying to frame Rashan, who is the leader of the Sons of Destruction, for a crime and murder that had actually been committed by D-Mac. Tommy’s actions follow Diamond’s decision to welcome D-Mac back into the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The episode showed the power play and administrative divisions inside the CBI, and Claudia finally getting released from prison and making it her first goal to confront Tommy. Meanwhile, Shanti is shown gaining more leverage than she had access to before when it came to trying to influence Che.

As the season draws to a close, the end of episode 4 showed how Tommy plans to secure his empire further and his strategy of dealing with the threats that he has been on the receiving end of.

Details explored on everything that happened in season 3 episode 4 of Power Book IV: Force, and how the episode ended

Robert Munic’s Power Book IV: Force first aired in 2022 and is currently on season 3. Season 3 episode 4 of the show aired on November 28, 2025, on the cable network channel of Straz. The central storyline and plot of the episode focused on the main protagonist, Tommy, and how he eventually plans on getting D-Mac off King Kilo’s hit list.

The end of the episode shows how he becomes successful in his endeavour after making sure that the blame is redirected. He ends up meeting with Diamond and confronts him about D-Mac’s association and relationship with the CBI, and moves on to understanding how to alleviate D-Mac his precious nephew’s record of committing crimes and proving him to be innocent.

He ends up providing King Kilo with new suspects for who might have killed Mad Dogg and uses Rashan and Malik as bait for his strategy. Rashan is brutally killed, and that becomes confirmation enough for King Kilo that he was the culprit of the murder.

This, in turn, helps Tommy in making sure that D-Mac is not blamed anymore. In the episode, Tommy is also shown not fully resorting to trusting Diamond and his claims about D-Mac’s associations with the CBI, but continues to listen to him and keep him close. However, the plot arc and storyline of the show make their viewers realize that it is only a way to get information for Tommy, and he does not intend to keep Diamond close beyond a certain point.

In addition to these developments, Shanti also continues to try to get closer to Che and ends up pressurising Jenarrd to mend old relationships to achieve her end goal.

