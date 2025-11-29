Julianne Hough reveals how Dancing with the Stars became a social media phenomenon

Julianne Hough (Image via Getty)

Dancing With the Stars has changed its pace and energy over the past several seasons, and Julianne Hough says the reason is simple: social media now shapes how the show runs from the inside out.

In her conversation on The Morning After on November 27, Hough explained that the shift did not happen all at once, but built over the last few years. She shared that social platforms have made the show visible in real time, even outside its broadcast schedule.

According to Hough, “there’s no dead space anymore,” because cast members, pros, judges, hosts, and crew now film content throughout rehearsals and live tapings.

Hough described the current atmosphere as a layered production where traditional broadcast moments run at the same time as behind-the-scenes posts, livestreams, and short-form videos.

She noted that this change is not limited to performers. It includes “everybody shooting content” and engaging with fans during the week.

This increase in real-time sharing has expanded the show’s reach, especially among younger audiences. Hough also said that the format shift has influenced how viewers watch, with more online discussions and commentary happening during and after each episode.

The result is a version of the show that exists both on television and across several digital platforms.

How the set of Dancing With the Stars became a constant content hub

Hough said the social media shift became clear during her last three years as host. She explained that the environment changed from quiet pauses between takes to constant recording.

As she put it, “everybody is making TikToks,” and this now includes the judges, crew members, and fellow hosts. She noted that “it’s like seven different shows within one show,” because each person creates separate clips, reactions, and updates while the live broadcast continues.

She described this change as steady but noticeable, saying the shift “probably happened five or six years ago,” but became more visible recently.

Hough also talked about how on-set energy reflects the online pace.

She mentioned that everyone is aware that the audience will see more than what airs on television.

Hough said the nature of sharing has also reversed. Years ago, performers avoided posting too much before the broadcast. Now, she explained, “the more you show, the more people want to see.”

She also said this new pattern motivates cast members, because their content helps fans connect with the show during the season.

For her, the increase in activity shows how much the program’s reach now depends on real-time digital engagement.

How audience habits helped fuel the show’s online rise

Hough shared that the audience plays a major role in the show’s online growth. She pointed out that fans, especially younger viewers, now create watch parties, reactions, and commentary across several platforms.

She mentioned reading that “Gen Z are actually coming together and hanging out in person to have watch parties,” which reflects a shift from isolated viewing to shared experiences.

She said this behavior has supported the show’s renewed activity across social spaces.

According to Hough, the online discussion continues long after the episode ends. Clips circulate, comments build, and viewers break down dances, interviews, and live moments.

She said the constant flow of posts “creates a magnitude” around each episode, giving the show momentum between weeks.

This environment also affects her hosting role. Hough explained that she often hears fan feedback online about her questions, timing, and reactions.

She said, “everybody is allowed to have their own thoughts,” and she chooses to respond with humor when the comments are light-hearted.

She noted that the show’s active online presence makes each moment more visible, which is part of why the digital side of the series has become so large.

Together, these shifts in viewer habits have helped turn the show into a consistent social media presence.

_________________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.