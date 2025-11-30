When will Culinary Class Wars season 2 air? Details explored

Promotional poster for Culinary Class Wars season 2 (Image Via Instagram@netflixkr)

Culinary Class Wars will be back soon on Netflix with its second season.

The reality cooking show was released in 2024 and was received with smashing success by the audience.

On November 18, 2025, a preview of the new season was released, featuring contestants discussing the competition with excitement.

The trailer also provided a preview of some of the star participants and what the viewers can expect in the show.

Culinary Class Wars season 2 will release on Netflix on December 16, 2025.

Culinary Class Wars season 2: Teaser, format, contestants and more explored







The teaser for the show begins with contestants making strong claims about what they will do in Culinary Class Wars Season 2.

It starts with a voice stating:



“All I’ve been thinking about is Culinary Class Wars.”



Another voice then remarks:



“Since it’s a competition I’ve been waiting for, I am going to give it my all.”



One contestant said:



“I think, it’s time to make my name known to the world. The scene then shifts to the kitchen where the experts hands are shown working tirelessly. "



Another contestant claimed that he is here to win.

Further in the trailer, the audience gets a glimpse of some of the star contestants who will be featured on the show.

One of the contestants is the 2-star Michelin chef, Lee Jun.

It is also revealed that there are only nine two-star Michelin restaurants in Korea.

The other star contestant who will raise the stakes in the second edition is Michelin-starred chef Song Jong-Won.

The teaser further reveals that for the first time, a monk is participating in the show.

The next star contestant is Korea’s first master of temple cuisine, Venerable Sunjae.

And the last contestant to be disclosed in the teaser trailer is Chef Hou Deok-juk, who is considered “God in the world of Chinese cuisine.”

The show features 100 chefs, who are divided into two groups named White Spoons and Black Spoons.

The 20 star chefs are referred to as the "white spoon," and the remaining 80 contestants, who are newcomers, are called the "black spoon."

The director of content at Netflix Korea, Yoo Ki-hwan, remarked, as reported by TUDUM, that the show required “ immense effort.”

He stated:



“We’re delighted to announce the production of Culinary Class Wars Season 2, driven by the incredible fan response both in Korea and around the world. Bringing a show of this scale to life requires immense effort, and we’re deeply grateful for the love and enthusiasm we’ve received so far. As we continue to expand our unscripted offerings, we look forward to bringing even more distinctive and exciting shows to our audience in the near future.”



Season 1 of the Culinary Class Wars was the most-watched non-English television series on Netflix in its debut week, as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily, September 25, 2025.

Due to its popularity, the makers were even approached by many celebrity chefs who wanted to participate in the show.

The show’s producer, Kim Eunji, shared during the Taiwan Creative Content Fest, as reported by Variety on November 3, 2025.



“For Season 2, many chefs who turned us down the first time actually came back to us after watching the show. That boomerang effect proved that our approach wasn’t just creatively sound — it had real commercial value.”



She also shared that they wanted to make a show for professional chefs, and the show “speaks directly to the Korean audience.”

Stay tuned for more such updates.