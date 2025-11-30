Julianne Hough opens up about the emotional and mental pressure of hosting Dancing with the Stars

Julianne Hough (Image via Getty)

Dancing With the Stars places its hosts in a fast-paced environment, and Julianne Hough spoke openly about the pressure behind that role during her appearance on The Morning After on November 27.

She described the experience as one that requires constant focus while handling many moving pieces at the same time.

Hough explained that there are moments when she receives instructions through an earpiece, listens to the crowd, watches the camera cues, and prepares to speak, all within seconds.

She said that these layers can create a situation where she loses track of what she planned to say.

Hough noted that the pressure does not come from one single task but from the combination of noise, timing, and quick decision-making.

She explained that hosting requires balance, especially when moving from listening to contestants to asking questions in real time.

She also talked about how her words sometimes come out differently than intended because she shifts quickly between cues.

The conversation highlighted the mental effort behind each live moment and the need to adapt on the spot.

Hough used examples from the season to explain how she experiences the job internally, including times when transitions happen faster than she can process.

How the live format of Dancing With the Stars creates constant mental demands

Hough explained that the live format of the show is the main source of pressure.

She described moments when she tries to listen to the Dancing With the Stars producers, watch what is happening on the floor, and prepare her next question all at once.

She said that when multiple things happen at the same time, she sometimes “black out” and must piece together what she was asked to say.

She added, “I have to do a line that’s in teleprompter that now I get like I black out because I’m like what was I just told to say?”

She said the environment is loud, and sounds from the audience, contestants, and crew overlap with the instructions she receives. Hough explained that she wears an earpiece while also hearing cheers, music, and backstage conversations.

She said, “there’s a lot happening,” and noted that this affects how quickly she can react.

Hough also talked about questions she asked that later circulated online. She used the example of her mix-up about scoliosis, saying the comment made sense only in the context of what producers told her in advance.

She explained that the challenge is setting up a contestant’s response without giving away their answer, which adds another mental step while she is juggling the live show.

How the pressure influences her hosting approach

Hough said she tries to manage the pressure by staying focused on the contestants and responding honestly in the moment.

She explained that she aims to make space for each person, but the environment requires fast transitions.

She said that her goal is to stay present even when she is processing several instructions at once.

She also noted that moments of confusion are part of the job and that she works through them without letting them interrupt the flow.

She explained that past hosts have faced the same pressure, saying the role always receives attention because it is difficult to think quickly while handling many elements.

She referenced comments from Alfonso Ribeiro and others who said the hosting position is demanding. Hough said, “that is the hardest job,” reflecting how the role feels from behind the scenes.

The pressure also affects how she interacts with contestants. She said she listens to their emotions backstage, hears their reactions, and prepares for the next interview.

When she moves from backstage to live questioning, she shifts focus in seconds.

Her approach is to stay calm, accept that she will not be perfect, and continue supporting the cast throughout the night.

