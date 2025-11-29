When will Lowe Cyber Monday 2025 start? Timings, deals, and more explored

COTATI, CALIFORNIA - MAY 21: A view of a Lowe's store on May 21, 2025 in Cotati, California. Home improvement giant Lowe's reported first-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations with earnings of $2.92 per share, compared to expectations of $2.88 per share. Revenue fell from $21.36 billion one year ago to $20.93 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Lowe has been on a discount-giving spree all November. Starting with the early Black Friday sales event, which began on October 30, 2025, the retail chain has offered weekly deals on a variety of products, including holiday decor, tools, and appliances.



Lowe's Cyber Monday sales are on December 1, 2025, through December 3, 2025. Some deals are already available online for savvy shoppers.

The retailer sells products from some of the best brands available, and whether you’re looking to stock up on Kobalt tools or buy state-of-the-art home appliances, they’ve got you covered.

More details on Lowe’s Cyber Monday deals

The retailer’s Cyber Monday sales are the final chapter of their holiday savings event. Customers have been promised significant discounts on power tools with a variety of “buy one, get one free” offers on bare tools and batteries from brands like Kobalt and DeWalt.



The sales will feature massive price drops up to 60% off on major appliances, with hundreds of dollars worth of savings.

The sale is exclusively online, offering shoppers the opportunity to access their favorite items without the hassle of a crowd.

Lowe has some early Cyber Monday deals lined up on their website. The Frigidaire 30-inch wide range with stainless steel is now selling for $699, down from $1,399.

Another impressive deal is the LG 6.3 Cu. Ft. Electric Slide-in Range for $699, originally $899.



Shop the GE Freestanding electric range for $579 from $929. The LG Front-load laundry pair is now available for $1,696, down from $2,598. A similar product from Samsung is available for $1,296 to $1,798.

Note that deals like this don’t last long. If you plan on making a heavy purchase this holiday season, be sure to check out their website for great deals.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more Cyber Monday updates.