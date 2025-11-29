Dancing with the Stars alum Alix Earle reflects on the finale and teases a life update

Alix Earle from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 alum Alix Earle recently took to social media to reflect on her journey on the ABC show and share details about the direction her private life was heading into.

On November 28, 2025, Alix took to TikTok to talk about the Dancing with the Stars finale, saying how she felt about her performances on the final night of the show. Although the finale was intense, Alix looked back on her experience on a positive note.

She also shared an update with fans on how her life had been after the show wrapped. She hinted at major changes in her personal life, something that she wished to keep out of the limelight.

Alix was paired with pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy on Dancing with the Stars. The duo made it all the way to the finale, where they competed against Robert Irwin, Elaine Hendrix, Jordan Chiles, and Dylan Efron.

She presented the judges with three performances on the final night, earning a perfect 30 in each. Although she sat at the top of the leaderboard by the end of the episode, it was Robert who took the winner’s title.

Dancing with the Stars’ Alix Earle says she felt an “overwhelming sense of fulfillment” during the finale







While addressing fans on her TikTok, Alix spoke about the Dancing with the Stars finale, saying that it “could not have gone any better.” She admitted that the night was “such a fun night.”

According to her, her Freestyle routine to Nelly Furtado’s Maneater and Tate McRae’s Sports Car was her “favorite performance” of the season.

However, the influence could not say the same about her Instant Dance Challenge. In that round, she performed an instant cha cha to Where Is My Husband? by Raye.

Although the judges loved it, she believed it was “straight mayhem.”



“I just had this weird overwhelming sense of fulfillment,” she added.



Alix continued by sharing that she expected herself to feel “so stressed out” the moment the results were announced.

However, contrary to her expectations, she felt “a sense of relief” because she knew that she and her dance partner had done their best and given their all to the competition. Consequently, to even reach that stage was “the win in the moment.”

The Dancing with the Stars fame then moved on to speak about her private life, noting that the “scariest” part after the show ended was the “change” happening behind the curtains.

She hinted that a lot had happened in her personal life during the season, which she chose not to publicize.

Although she thought about sharing the news with her fans, she did not want to “just say things for the sake of making a really entertaining package and putting these stories on other people’s hands.”

Alix teased the “change” but did not disclose what it was, leaving fans speculating. Many assumed it had to do with her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, who did not appear during any episode of Dancing with the Stars to support Alix.

However, Alix shut down rumors about her breakup in the comments, saying he could not make it to the show due to his football schedule.

She also shared that she wanted to continue dancing, as she enjoyed the experience on the show.



“I’m just excited. I feel like I’m starting a new life. Thank you for all of your support. It’s insane how much you’ve supported me on this journey,” she said.



Alix concluded by assuring her fans that “the best is yet to come.”

Stay tuned for more updates.