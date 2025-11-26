Who is Dr. Nicole McNichols? University of Washington professor slammed over Ari Kytsya controversy

Dr. Nicole McNichols posing for a picture (Image via Instagram/@nicole_thesexprofessor)

Dr. Nicole McNichols, a senior lecturer and Associate Teaching Professor at the University of Washington’s Department of Psychology, is now in the middle of what has become a national conversation after she had invited OnlyFans creator Ari Kytsya to speak in her well-attended Human Sexuality course.

The decision, which prompted online criticism, has refocused attention on McNichols’ approach to teaching, her academic history, and years-long dedication to sex-positive education.

Nicole McNichols is a lecturer for PSYCH 210: The Diversity of Human Sexuality, the largest and most widely enrolled class for undergraduates at the University of Washington. More than 4,000 students register for her class each year.

Her course covers anatomy, sexual behavior, gender, sexual relationships and topics in sexuality. McNichols is renowned for a skilful open door and destigmatization attitude.

She started her academic journey with a bachelor’s degree in Government from Cornell University and then signed up for a Ph.D. in Social Psychology from University of Washington, 2009.

Then, after short-term stints in consumer insights at Starbucks, she went full-time into academia. Nicole McNichols has been a lecturer at UW since 2012, and was promoted to Associate Teaching Professor in 2020.

She has also done excessive research on sex ed and gave a 2019 TED talk titled “Students on Top: A Guide to 21st Century Sex Education,” which insisted that we needed new, student-driven educational models. McNichols has written and co-written textbooks as well, such as A Critical Introduction to Human Sexuality and Human Sexuality in a Diverse Society.

Nicole McNichols receives backlash after inviting Ari Kytsya to speak in one of her class

The controversy started after Nicole McNichols invited Ari Kytsya, an OnlyFans creator, social media personality and influencer, to address her class on November 17.

In an instagram post, McNichols makes her guest lecture sound like one where you get to hear a “real voice” exploring sexuality, labor and digital media. She also stressed that online content creation, including on platforms for adults like OnlyFans, is a huge part of the modern sexual landscape.

"I’m SO grateful she shared her story with my students. Conversations like this expand empathy, challenge assumptions, and remind us that sexuality, relationships, and labor are always more complex, human, and nuanced than the stereotypes we inherit," McNichols wrote on her instagram.

But the decision sparked criticism on social media, as some accused the university of promoting pornography and others wondered if it was a suitable idea to bring an adult content creator into an education environment. Some criticized the lecture as bad for students, others saw it as a sign of educational decline.

McNichols and the University of Washington both defended the decision to invite Ari Kytsya. A university spokeswoman added that in PSYCH 210, there are discussions about ethical pornography which encourages shame-free, informed conversations.

Nicole McNichols noted that while inviting a creator isn’t an endorsement of their lifestyle, it does enable students to engage with sexuality in the contemporary economy.