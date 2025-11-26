Rush Hour 4 doomed before release as Trump's support attracts massive hate online

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker (Image via Getty)

Rush Hour 4 is officially moving forward, with Paramount set to distribute the next chapter in the popular buddy-cop franchise. The long-delayed sequel reportedly gained unexpected momentum thanks to involvement from the Oval Office. According to Semafor, President Donald Trump personally urged the studio to bring the series back, prompting renewed development efforts.



In his second term as president, Trump has often stated that he wants to bring back “classic masculinity” in Hollywood films.

The involvement of the POTUS in the entertainment industry is not looked upon favorably by many proofessionals, and his latest alleged involvement in pushing through a studio film has been met with criticism on social media.

On the social media platform X, an user vented his anger stating, “Don’t care to see this movie now since Trump is involved!! Trump is pathetic!”



“This has officially ruined this movie for me knowing that HE pressured it to happen,” shared another.



Netizens kept ridiculing the update, with one writing, “So we’re just letting presidents decide movie sequels now? This timeline is cooked.”



“I have zero interest in movies that Trump is greenlighting. I think it's now clearer than ever that paramount is the entertainment wing of the Trump government,” echoed yet another.

With the negative takes flooding social media, the future looks gloomy for the film that is yet to get on the production floor.

Challenges faced by Rush Hour 4





Brett Ratner, who directed the first three Rush Hour films before stepping back from Hollywood in 2017 following #MeToo allegations, is set to return as director for Rush Hour 4. This has been the primary reason for the the sequel to be long postponed, as studios are not eager to be associated with him, especially in the face of many sexual misconduct allegations.

The new sequel will also mark the return of original stars Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, reuniting the beloved action-comedy duo more than a decade after their last film together. While partnership in the original film has been iconic, Jackie is 71 years old, and Chris has not headlined a movie since 2007.

Rush Hour 4 will be Ratner’s first feature project since directing 2014’s Hercules starring Dwayne Johnson, signaling a major re-entry into mainstream filmmaking. His comeback follows his recent closeness with the Trump family while working on the documentary about First Lady Melania Trump, reportedly acquired by Amazon for $40 million.

Distribution plan of Rush Hour 4





Paramount has agreed to releasetheatrically for a flat distribution fee, meaning the studio will not handle marketing or financing the film. Warner Bros., whose New Line division produced the original Rush Hour trilogy, will instead receive first-dollar gross, giving them a share of box office revenue before investors recoup costs. Although several distributors were approached after Warner Bros. allowed the project to be shopped around, many declined due to Brett Ratner’s involvement.

The first Rush Hour film became a major box-office hit in 1998, grossing $244 million globally with its story about two mismatched police officers teaming up to rescue a diplomat’s kidnapped daughter. Its sequels, Rush Hour 2 and Rush Hour 3, earned even higher worldwide totals at $347 million and $258 million, respectively, despite mixed reviews. However, theatrical comedies have declined in popularity since the trilogy’s success, raising questions about the new film’s performance.

