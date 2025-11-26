"GIRL BYE": Dancing with the Stars fans react to Jordan Chiles finishing in third place in the finale

Jordan Chiles from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars concluded season 34 on November 25, 2025. It saw Robert Irwin and Witney Carson emerge as the winners, with the most viewer votes, and clinch the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Among the other finalists was gymnast Jordan Chiles, who finished in third place with her pro dance partner Ezra.

Alex Earle took second place, Elaine the fifth, and Dylan the fourth. While most Dancing with the Stars viewers were pleased with Robert’s victory, many remained disappointed that Jordan finished in third place.

Netizens took to X to share their thoughts on Jordan’s position, as many disagreed with her rank. According to them, she deserved a higher position, if not the winner’s spot.

Fans compared her to last season’s actor Chandler Kinney and to singer Normani from season 24, who also finished in third place in the finale. As per viewers, they were “robbed” of the title even when they deserved it.

Dancing with the Stars flocked to X to express their shock, as one commented:

“Jordan in 3rd place and Alix got the nerve to be in the Top 2. GIRL BYE.”

Viewers of the ABC show were not on board with Jordan and Ezra taking third place.

“I will DIE on the hill that Jordan absolutely would have won if there had been overnight voting and a next day results show. That freestyle will go down in the show’s history as one of the best,” a fan wrote.

“Jordan getting third was predictable and unfortunate :(((( I love my queen Jordan and my fav diva Ezra,” another one commented.

“Jordan third, Chandler third, Normani third…. I see a pattern here and I dont like it,” an X user reacted.

Other Dancing with the Stars fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“happy as i am that robert won i’m still lowkey pissed cause IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN JORDAN STANDING RIGHT NEXT TO HIM IN THE TOP 2 IDC IDC,” a person wrote.

“then jordan and ezra coming in third, just like chandler and brandon last season. yall don’t appreciate a REAL out of the box freestyle and it shows,” another netizen commented.

“Me after the dwts finale. Jordan placing third after giving the best freestyle in 20 years is insane im sorry,” a fan posted.

How did Jordan Chiles do in the Dancing with the Stars finale?

Jordan Chiles’ first act was a Paso Doble, which Carrie Ann Inaba assigned to them in the Judges’ Choice Round.

The couple danced to Breakin’ Dishes by Rihanna, which received mixed reviews from the panelists.

While Derek Hough praised how “clean and precise” the routine was, Carrie Ann felt it was “too strong.”

Bruno Tonioli, on the other hand, thought the act was “kick-a**.” Ultimately, Jordan Ezra received 29 points out of 30 for their dance.

In the Instant Challenge Round, the Dancing with the Stars couple performed the Tango to I Like It by Alesso, Nate Smith, and Sentinel.

Carrie Ann appreciated their second act more, as she said:

“What you just performed was just fantastic. Your spotting was amazing, I applaud you. I have so much respect for you.”

The Olympic champion finished that round with a perfect 30. Her Freestyle routine also received a perfect score.

She and Ezra danced to Motivation by Normani, who also joined the pair on the dance floor.

While reviewing the performance, Carrie Ann said Jordan was a “powerful woman of color” who stepped on stage and showed everyone “how it’s done.”

She went so far as to say that Jordan’s Freestyle was the best she had seen in 20 seasons. Derek Hough and Bruno echoed her sentiments.

Despite the compliments, Jordan fell short on public votes and finished in third place.

Stay tuned for more updates.