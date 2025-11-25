Peppermint Bark Is Back: Ghirardelli Revives Its Holiday Favorite

Facade of Ghirardelli chocolate store with logo, San Francisco, California, November 20, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Ghirardelli's bringing back a fan favorite - Peppermint Bark - just in time for the holidays. This popular brand - famous for rich cocoa chunks, dessert kits, and those little foil-covered treats - is restocking its minty winter line starting this week. Available in several styles, one version even straps right onto your body if you're really into it.

Mint stays at the top of seasonal flavors, showing up everywhere from big coffee shops to fast-food favorites every December. As classic tunes start looping on airwaves, people can grab these candy-like bars again while shopping - proof that the end-of-year rush is now live.

Ghirardelli rings in the holidays with its returning Peppermint Bark lineup and a festive new twist for 2025

Ghirardelli is officially entering the season of holidays with the much-anticipated re-release of its Peppermint Bark collection which has since become the staple of winter snacks and holiday gifts. The assortment of this year will also feature the classic layered peppermint chocolate squares, the whimsical snowmen-shaped pieces as well as the seasonal hot cocoa mix that the peppermint fans anticipate every year.

New twist in 2025: The brand is also debuting a limited-edition peppermint-themed sweater in the form of bark, as reported by Allrecipes. The sweater drops on Ghirardelli’s site next month, but Costco’s already got the big 16.2-ounce bags - loaded with regular squares, darker options, plus snowman shapes - at $19.99.

Since peppermint bark keeps showing up in desserts, festive spreads, or small gifts, this new move by Ghirardelli shows just how much it's become part of today’s holiday treats. As peppermint bark shows up more in festive desserts, sweet spreads, or little gifts inside socks, Ghiradelli’s new version proves just how deep this winter favorite's roots have grown in today’s holiday munching habits.

Weekend giveaway and Peppermint Bark return mark Ghirardelli’s holiday kickoff

Ghirardelli’s starting the weekend fun with a short-lived giveaway - folks can join in via the brand’s Instagram spot between Friday, Nov. 28, and Sunday, Nov. 30. Winners? Picked randomly once entries wrap up, then messaged directly by the team.

On store fronts right now, you’ll find their holiday Peppermint Bar showing up at big names like Target, Costco, Walgreens, Walmart, CVS - and others. You’ve also got choices online, including Amazon or straight from Ghirardelli’s own site. Plus, this moment marks the last call for those caramel-stuffed pumpkin treats - they’re vanishing till they pop back next autumn.

