Sephora rolls out it’s Black Friday Sale: What shoppers need to know

Holiday buyers are jumping in early this time around - so fans of beauty should probably hurry up. Instead of waiting, Sephora’s already dropped huge deals for Cyber Week before Black Friday on the 28th, slashing prices on popular makeup, skin care, and hair products.

Since well-known labels are part of the sale now, it looks like gift shopping - and treating yourself - is starting sooner than normal.

Sephora’s Black Friday cuts prices on top makeup, skincare, and hair favorites

Sephora’s Black Friday sale is turning heads this year with a mix of celebrity-approved favorites, cult-classic staples, and jaw-dropping discounts across makeup, skincare, haircare, and fragrance. Fans get Selena Gomez’s cheek-and-lip combo for $25.20 instead of $36 - quite a steal.

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s shiny lip duo falls from $40 to under $18, so high-end looks cost way less now. Gift-ready bundles show up too - the fancy holiday countdown calendar sits at $66.50, once $95, great for presents or personal splurges. Those into skincare refill basics like Augustinus Bader’s thick cream starting around $74 (normally near $98), or snap up Peter Thomas Roth’s gold-themed tiny kit for $31.20 rather than $39.

Haircare steals the show - Dyson’s Limited Edition Airwrap ID drops to $499 from $649; meanwhile, Shark’s FlexStyle blow dryer falls to $199 instead of $349, backed by celeb fans. Perfume picks and lip goods get cheaper too: Tom Ford’s mini fragrance set hits $85 rather than $100, whereas Tarte’s plumping gloss dips to $18.90 from $27.

Whether it's juicy blushes, nourishing oils, versatile styling gear, or cult-fave creams, Sephora’s Black Friday event touches all bases. Since stuff sells out quickly, today’s your shot to grab presents - or snag that must-have item you’ve been eyeing all year.

