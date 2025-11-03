What is the Sephora ad controversy? Mariah Carey commercial backlash explained as outrage erupts online

A man walks in front of a Mariah Carey poster in the window of American lingerie chain Victoria's Secret during the holiday shopping season on December 13, 2023 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

The new Sephora ad featuring Mariah Carey and Billy Eichner is going viral after netizens claim that the company was allegedly mocking its consumers. The ad was released on November 1, 2025, and featured the singer's viral hit All I Want for Christmas Is You.

As Mariah Carey opened the holiday season by singing the song, an elf, played by Eichner, stated that Christmas is "canceled" because the elves are "striking."

The comedian was shown holding bags with makeup, saying that he was going to sell them to afford "elf therapy." The video went viral on social media, and netizens quickly called out the makeup and skincare chain.

Internet users claimed that, in the current political climate, with the US under a government shutdown and people unable to afford healthcare, the ad seemed tone-deaf. Netizens also noted that the ad supposedly felt subliminal and "coercive."

"That Mariah Carey Sephora 'you can't cancel Christmas' ad feels coercive. Fuck Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. These corporations know people are boycotting the holidays this year and they release ad like that???? Suspicious," one netizen wrote.

"THAT was the ad that Sephora and Mariah Carey decided to go with?? In THIS climate???" another X user added.

"I hope that Mariah Carey Sephora ad was sum AI bs a weird stan created cause there's no way in hell these rich ppl are playing in our faces about not spending our money on places that don't care about human rights… right," another user noted.

Netizens claimed that the singer turning her "it's time" joke into an ad supposedly ruined it. One user (@hailieybieber) brought up Coca-Cola's Christmas ad, noting that corporations are turning towards AI even though they have enough money to pay artists.

"BOTH coke and sephora using ai for their xmas ads when they have all the money in the world to pay creatives is ridiculous," one netizen stated.

"The concept of mariah carey turning her "it's time" video into a corporate ad mocking labor movements and using ai, representing the overall commercialization of the christmas season," another user wrote.

"The ad ruined the Mariah Carey "it's time" video," another commented.

Sephora's Chief Marketing Officer said the 2025 Christmas ad is created to celebrate the "small moments of joy" in life

Zena Arnold, who has been the company's Chief Marketing Officer for the past two years, told the press that the collaboration with Mariah Carey was done with "glimmers" in mind.

She noted that the "glimmers" mean the small joys in life that makeup and skincare bring. Calling the singer's "it's time" trend a "cultural phenomenon," Arnold said that Carey was the perfect choice for this year's holiday ad.

Mariah Carey also shared that she was "excited" about this ad, as it aims to create "magical moments" that make consumers feel "glamorous" on the inside.

As of the time of writing, neither Sephora nor Mariah Carey has addressed the online backlash. Stay tuned for more updates on the viral Christmas ad.