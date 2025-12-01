When does Sephora Cyber Monday sale end? Details explored

When does Sephora Cyber Monday sale end? (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Sephora's Cyber Week 2025 just dropped, giving fans a solid seven days of sweet savings. Till December 4, anyone can grab 30% off different labels every single day - no sign-up needed. Instead of waiting, you’ll also find flash deals with up to half off big-name goodies. Since Sephora jumped on the Cyber Monday hype, expect fresh markdowns daily plus some killer steals. Great timing if you're hunting gifts or simply refilling your go-to beauty picks.

Sephora Cyber Monday 2025 brings daily brand-specific discounts, weekly deals, and heavily reviewed products with up to 50% off. On Dec 1, snag 30% off Ariana Grande, Youth to the People, or First Aid Beauty. Then on Dec 2, grab that same discount from Too Faced and Bumble and bumble. By Dec 3, MILK Makeup and Marc Jacobs scents go for 30% less. Next day, Dec 4, score 30% back on Laura Mercier, iT Cosmetics, and Hugo Boss goods.

That first week wraps up Dec 1 with hot rates: nearly half off some face makeup and complexions, deep markdowns on certain perfumes, about a third off styling gear and skincare gadgets. Buy any scent, earn quadruple rewards points. Spend $90 using code FREEBAG - you’ll get a bonus sample tote free.

Top items flying out include Tom Ford Ultra Shine Lip Color (was $62, now $31). Also marked down - the NUDESTIX blush stick at $21 instead of $35. Try the exfoliating scrub from First Aid Beauty: just $21 versus $30 before. NARS concealer dips to $24 from $34.

Love leave-ins? Pureology’s Color Fanatic spray is only $14 today ($20 earlier). Laneige lip balm slides to $13 (down from $19). BondiBoost shampoo costs $8 less right now. Lancôme mascara used to run $30 - it's $21 during this sale.

Sunscreen fans: Kiehl’s Better Screen serum dropped to $23 (from $45). Even budget buys shine here - the INKEY List Oat cleansing balm dives to $9 (cut from $13) - so yes, there are some real deals across the board.

