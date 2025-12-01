When does Apple Store Cyber Monday sale end? Details explored

When does Apple Store Cyber Monday sale end? (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Apple's Cyber Monday 2025 sale is running right now - but just for today (December 1). You’ve got hours left to grab big perks on fan-favorite gear. Buy certain products directly from Apple, then get a gift card - yes, up to $250 back. It’s not every day you score free credit like this on hot items. Items such as iPhones, AirPods, MacBooks, even cases and chargers qualify. If you've been waiting to upgrade your setup or find solid holiday presents, now’s that window. Once midnight hits, the deal vanishes. Move quick - or miss out completely.

The most recent series of Apple iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and AirPods are currently included in a huge holiday campaign of Cyber Monday, so it is the best moment to upgrade or give a present. Instead of discounts, Apple is also providing gift cards when you purchase an iPhone 16, iPad mini, iPad Air, iPad (A16), and iPad 16e.

Buyers of MacBooks are eligible to have up to $250 gift cards depending on the model, and the purchase of Apple Watch Series 11, SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 is accompanied by gift cards of up to $25 - $50. Also, third-party retailer such as Amazon is providing direct price reductions, such as 25% off the MacBook Air 13-inch M4 chip and iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip, and 12% off the Apple Watch Series 11 with GPS and cellular.

During these promotions, customers will be able to not only save on flagship devices but also take advantage of the gift cards incentive offered by Apple or discounts at its retailers which makes it an ideal time to upgrade on tech changes as well as shop during the holidays.

