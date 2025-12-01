Who was David Michael Jahn? Tributes pour in as Navy officer and flight instructor identified as people onboard New Orleans plane crash

David Michael Jahn, a naval officer from Gulfport, presumed dead in a plane crash in New Orleans (Image via Facebook/David Michael Jahn)

A Cessna Skyhawk en route to New Orleans from Gulfport plunged into Lake Pontchartrain on Monday, November 24.

According to the Sun Herald, two people aboard the plane have been presumed dead. The newspaper reported that one of the occupants was identified as Lt. David Michael Jahn by the US Navy, with the family's permission. Jahn was accompanied by his flight instructor, 30-year-old Taylor Dickey.

The lieutenant’s Facebook profile says he was a Gurnee, Illinois native and studied civil engineering at Iowa State University and the University of New South Wales. According to the Sun Herald, Lt. David Michael Jahn was commissioned as a civil engineer corps officer in May 2019.

The naval officer previously served at Camp Butler in Okinawa, Japan, and was part of the Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division. He was also stationed at California-based Camp Pendleton before arriving in Gulfport, Mississippi, in July of last year.

⚠️ WARNING: This post describes a fatal plane crash



A search is underway for flight instructor Taylor Dickey, 30, & her student, Navy Lieutenant David Michael Jahn, 30, after their Cessna Skyhawk crashed into Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana. The pair took off from Gulfport–Biloxi… pic.twitter.com/Ay71aDDqzd — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) November 30, 2025

The Sun Herald reported that David was married to a pediatrician named Taylor L. Jahn, and they were expecting their firstborn. His family issued a statement (via Sun Herald):

“David was a man of God and dedicated to his family.”

It continues:

“His character will live on in his wife and their expected child. He loved the gift of life and embraced living to the fullest, with a love of exploring, adventure, and travel, always guided by Jesus, and his service to others and his country.”

According to the Sun Herald, David Michael Jahn received accolades, including a National Defense Service Medal, as well as Navy and Marine Corps commendation and achievement medals.

Tributes pour in after Gulfport Naval officer presumed dead in New Orleans plane crash

On Sunday, November 30, Sun Herald confirmed the identity of the second occupant of the Cessna Skyhawk that crashed into a Lake near New Orleans. After the newspaper’s official Facebook page posted the story, many expressed their condolences.

“Such a tragic loss. Please send prayers for this man’s family and wife,” Katie King, a Gulfport resident, wrote.

“Please pray for David’s family, his wife who is expecting, and our Navy. This is a tough loss,” Caitlin Miles of Biloxi, Mississippi posted.

“One of the best officers I had. Such sad news,” Damian Michael Pearsall, a fellow Naval officer from Gulfport, added.

Tish Bowie Goodman, a native of Greenwood, Mississippi, recounted a meeting with David and Taylor Jahn and wrote:

“Woke up to this post and my heart is broken. I met David and his precious wife in Minnesota at a wedding 2 years ago. He was just moving to Gulfport and I’d like to think we may have been his first Mississippi friends. He was looking forward to his Southern adventure. Prayers to the Jahn family.”

Navy also issued a statement mourning Lt. David Michael Jahn and said (via Sun Herald):

“Our sympathies and deepest condolences are with his family, friends and shipmates. Grief counseling services and support are available through the chain of command and local Navy chaplains.”

David Jahn was a flight student traveling in a plane of Apollo Flight Training and Aircraft Management. He and Taylor Dickey took off from Gulfport and were supposed to land in New Orleans.

According to WWL Louisiana, Michael Carastro, the owner of Apollo Aviation, confirmed in a press conference on Tuesday, November 25, that there was no distress signal made from the plane:

“There was no [distress call]. We talked to the tower. I don't think they ever talked to the New Orleans Tower. So there was no distress call on either one, either approach or the tower frequency from what I understand. We're still trying to get information from the Gulfport approach control, but the tower did give us the information that they had not talked to them.”

The Sun Herald reported that the New Orleans-based Lakefront Airport lost communication with the plane on Monday evening, when it was about 4 miles north of the location. The craft plummeted into Lake Pontchartrain, with both occupants on board.