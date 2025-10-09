What was Derrick Groves in Jail for? Escaped Louisiana inmate trends online as arrest video goes viral

Derrick Groves being arrested (Image via Instagram/@dbartolotta_tv)

A video that’s been circulating on social media is once again focusing attention on Derrick “Woo” Groves; a New Orleans man who has a long history of violent crimes.

The viral video footage, which is said to show his arrest that occurred after he was accused of trying to escape prison, has left many people wondering who Derrick Groves is, and why he was in jail.

Derrick Groves was found guilty in the fatal shooting that occurred on Mardi Gras Day 2018 in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward. A night of celebration turned to tragedy when gunfire broke out at a packed block party on St. Claude Avenue. The victims included Jamar Robinson, 26, and Byron Jackson 21, who were amongst the five people who were killed.

Derrick ‘Woo’ Groves has been officially captured by police in Atlanta after 145 days on the run, following the escape of 10 inmates from a New Orleans prison. He was the last remaining fugitive. pic.twitter.com/qYq3AedkWw — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) October 8, 2025

Groves and his co-defendant, Kendall Barnes, fired on the group with assault-style rifles, including AK-47s, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office and FBI investigators said.

Three other men, all in their 20s, survived and were wounded. The attack had a traumatizing effect on the surrounding community and was one of several high-profile violent incidents in the city that year.

FBI Special Agent Lyonel Myrthil has disclosed that Groves has used violence to intimidate and eliminate witnesses for a long time. Investigators have said that Groves’ social media accounts also provided essential evidence linking Groves to the crimes.

According to investigators, Groves had made an online post boasting about the murder within a mere hours of the attack.

Derrick Groves was indicted on multiple murder and attempted murder charges

Both Groves and Barnes were charged in January 2019 by a grand jury on numerous counts, including two counts of second-degree murder three counts of attempted second-degree murder and two obstructing justice charges in connection with the homicide investigation.

Those charges came with heavy penalties and mandatory life sentences in the murder cases. Local police believed that both men were associated with gangs operating in the area, which was at that time experiencing violent disputes.

Both men were supposed to belong to local gangs with violent disputes over territory. Law enforcement said Groves was a “dangerous and violent man,” who had a history of intimidation and witness tampering. Groves was arrested by the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force, New Orleans Police Department and the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office.

CAPTURED: The last remaining fugitive from a mass New Orleans jail escape—a convicted killer—has been caught in Atlanta after a five-month manhunt.



Derrick Groves, 28, was serving a life sentence for murdering two people at a Mardi Gras block party when he & nine other inmates… pic.twitter.com/HRIdp3anhv — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) October 9, 2025

Following a first conviction in 2019, the case was retried after a Louisiana law required unanimous jury verdicts to convict a defendant of a felony. Groves had multiple retrials as a result of mistrials and procedural delays.

Ultimately, in October 2024, a jury convicted him on all counts: two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

The conviction represented a significant time for the families of the victims who had waited six years for justice. District Attorney Jason Williams commended the resilience of the victim's families and the collective effort between federal and local agencies, stating:

"To the families of Jamar Robinson and Byron Jackson, we recognize that this verdict cannot heal all wounds, but we hope it brings some measure of peace. Your courage and resolve have been a constant source of inspiration."

As Derrick Groves' arrest video continues to trend on the internet, social media users are shocked about Groves' criminal record. While the specifics concerning his alleged escape have yet to be verified, the video has sparked renewed interest into Groves' history of violence and the huge amount of work it took for him to finally be arrested.