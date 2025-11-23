Was Brian Urlacher in an accident? Bears legend and wife’s Nissan crash claim debunked as report sparks concern

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 17: Brian Urlacher is honored with a Ring of Excellence ceremony for his recent induction into the Hall of Fame at Soldier Field on September 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Unfounded claims about the former linebacker Brian Urlacher emerged on social media, suggesting that he and his wife were involved in an accident.

According to a Facebook page, Monsters of the Midway, the ex-Chicago Bears star’s family confirmed the news about a mishap. The viral post asserted that the eight-time Pro Bowl winner and his spouse, Jennipher Frost Urlacher, were traveling in a Nissan Versa when they were met with an accident. The Monsters of the Midway post reads:

“Just minutes ago, the family of Chicago Bears legend Brian Urlacher released a devastating statement that has shaken the American football community. Urlacher and his wife were involved in a serious accident in their Nissan Versa two days ago, and today their loved ones confirmed the heartbreaking condition of the couple.”

The post also cites an untrustworthy blog to back its claim about the Pro Football Hall of Famer. No evidence or credible news reports suggest that Brian Urlacher or his wife was involved in an accident recently.

The 2017 College Football Hall of Fame inductee was at a Powers Sports Memorabilia signing event. After the fake claim went viral, Bergie's Sports, an Instagram handle, shared a collaborative video with Brian Urlacher, in which the football player is seen well and alive.

On the other hand, Jennipher Frost is also active on Instagram and has posted multiple stories recently. Neither Brian nor Jennipher nor their family has issued any statement about an accident. While the claim sparked concern among the fans, many were quick to call out the Facebook page for its false claim.

Netizens slam Facebook page for posting fake claim about Brian Urlacher and his wife

The New Mexico Lobos and Chicago Bears star is well, unlike what Monsters of the Midway’s post claimed. After the claim went viral, many Facebook users quickly lambasted the page for propagating fake news.

“fake...he just did a meet and great in Rosemont...Today!!!,” a user mentioned Brian Urlacher’s appearance at a recent event.

“He was at the show today,” another user commented.

“I think this would've been major WGN news,” one user pointed out.

“This is fake bullshit. He was at the Chicago sports spectacular today, signing autographs, and taking photos with fans,” another one added.

Many highlighted how Brian Urlacher, a six-foot-four former linebacker, would not fit into a Nissan Versa. A user said:

“Urlacher would not even fit in a versa.”

Another user highlighted:

“Urlacher would not even fit in a versa.”

One user voiced a similar opinion:

“I’m sorry but I don’t see him riding in a Versa”

Another one added:

“Nissan Versa lol ok”

As many have pointed out, there is no evidence to suggest that Urlacher owns a Nissan Versa. While the news of his recent car crash is false, the ex-NFL pro suffered a personal tragedy over two decades ago. Brian’s father, Bradley Urlacher, died in a motorcycle accident in 2004, four years after his Pro Football debut.