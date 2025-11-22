JFK’s granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg shares heartbreaking terminal leukemia diagnosis

RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Tatiana Schlossberg attends her book signing at the In goop Health Summit San Francisco 2019 at Craneway Pavilion on November 16, 2019 in Richmond, California. (Photo by Amber De Vos/Getty Images for goop)

Tatiana Schlossberg - writer, reporter, daughter of Caroline Kennedy, and grandchild of JFK - has revealed she is facing a terminal battle with cancer, sharing that doctors estimate she has less than a year remaining. At 35, and raising two kids, she wrote about her condition in a raw, honest story for The New Yorker. She wrote (via New York Post):

"Maybe my brain is replaying my life now because I have a terminal diagnosis, and all these memories will be lost..."

She’s dealing with acute myeloid leukemia, plus a rare gene change that makes treatment tougher. Since learning the news, she says her thoughts keep looping through moments from her past - noticing how knowing your time might be short changes everything, as reported by the New York Post.

Tatiana Schlossberg confronts a devastating diagnosis while navigating early motherhood

Tatiana Schlossberg suddenly finds herself in the middle of a raw, personal storm after revealing she was hit with a serious cancer diagnosis just weeks following the birth of her second kid this past spring. Instead of celebrating, she’s been thrown into intense treatments - trials, heavy drugs, and procedures most people only hear about late in life.

A strange gene flaw, usually seen in elderly folks, means her care team can't rely on usual fixes; so it's chemo first, then possible cell replacement, followed by an immune-boosting experiment that might be one of her last shots. While doctors scramble, her thoughts circle being a mom racing against time - worrying her little ones won’t remember her voice or face, missing school plays or birthdays, even tiny things like bedtime stories or park trips slipping out of reach. She wrote:

"My first thought was that my kids, whose faces live permanently on the inside of my eyelids, wouldn’t remember me. My son might have a few memories, but he’ll probably start confusing them with pictures he sees or stories he hears. I didn’t ever really get to take care of my daughter, I couldn’t change her diaper or give her a bath or feed her..."

She continued:

"For my whole life, I have tried to be good, to be a good student and a good sister and a good daughter, and to protect my mother and never make her upset or angry. Now I have added a new tragedy to her life, to our family’s life, and there’s nothing I can do to stop it."

What should’ve been months full of newborn cuddles turned into hospital visits, uncertainty, and writing down everything before silence sets in. Her husband, along with relatives, jumped in to help out while she deals with how tough it feels - both emotionally and physically - to face her sickness. The piece came out around the same time we remember her grandfather, JFK’s death, which brings up deep history, linking her personal pain to a family used to grieving.

Still, past fame or media noise aside, Schlossberg’s words show something raw - a mom raising kids young, stuck facing unknowns, the end of life, and wondering what matters most when days are numbered.

