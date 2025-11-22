Who is Kick streamer Clavicular and why is he facing backlash? Details explored

Kick streamer Clavicular injected fat dissolving peptides into his 17-year old girlfriend

A fresh clip from a Kick live video went viral when an American looksmaxxing figure, Clavicular, did an unsanctioned cosmetic tweak on screen. In the footage, he shot unapproved compounds meant to break down cheek fat for his girlfriend, aiming for a sharper jawline. Since then, this bold move stirred debates - brought up risks, moral questions, and also how wild some self-enhancement trends have gotten online.

Clavicular - sometimes called 'KingClavicular' online - is a streamer from the U.S. who's active on Kick, focusing mostly on self-improvement topics like appearance upgrades, boosting confidence, and changing daily habits. Instead of playing games, he usually does live-in-person or casual talk sessions that feel more personal.

Not long ago, he made headlines after raising more than $35,000 through donations during a single broadcast, demonstrating the loyalty and involvement of his viewer base. Even though his fame has grown fast, people are starting to question some parts of his approach, especially how he promotes looksmaxxing ideas across his videos.

Kick streamer faces backlash after injecting fat-melting shots into underage girlfriend live

Kick streamer Clavicular is facing serious backlash after a clip showing him giving fat-melting shots to his 17-year-old partner during a live stream. He's linked to the internet-based looksmaxxing crowd, but he did this tweak himself, aiming to slim down her cheek fat for sharper facial lines.

Viewers were watching when it happened - he wasn't working with any licensed professional at that time, reportedly. The footage quickly reignited criticism across social platforms, with many calling the situation reckless and unethical due to her age and the absence of proper medical oversight.

Some users questioned whether it's even legal to give these kinds of injectables without credentials, especially using sketchy or unapproved chemicals on someone whose body isn't fully grown yet.

While reactions poured in - concerns over health risks, claims he crossed personal boundaries - there haven't been signs of harm, official charges, or actions taken by authorities just yet. Yet doctors on the internet keep stressing that these injection treatments need trained professionals.

This incident is fueling fresh talk about social media beauty fixes, influencer choices, and right or wrong in live-streamed lives.

What do the netizens say

As soon as the video went viral, netizens were buzzing. Here are some fans' reactions:

"Yeah, this is illegal practice of medicine on a minor. He'll likely be charged eventually once police become aware and take action," a user commented.

"Poor girl. If I were her dad, I would be furious," another user commented.

"She’s not even fat ffs…….what on earth did he grow up watching??," a netizen expressed.

"This seems illegal," a user wrote.

