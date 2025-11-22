RHOA's Kandi Burruss Announces Emotional Split from Todd Tucker After 11 Years (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Reality TV figure Kandi Burruss says she's splitting from husband Todd Tucker after over ten years as a couple. Talking to PEOPLE, she said the decision came only after deep thought and quiet moments of prayer - admitting it's been tough emotionally.

For what lies ahead, staying calm matters most, being truly present for her kids comes first, while handling parenting duties hand-in-hand but apart - with kindness instead of conflict.

Kandi Burruss enters a new phase, focusing on peace, family, and career growth amid her split from Todd Tucker

Kandi Burruss is hitting a new chapter, saying she's focusing on purposeful progress, loved ones, and shifting work goals - while also requesting room, kindness, and understanding as things change in her family. This note follows over ten years with Todd Tucker, who came into her life during season four of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2011. She said (via PEOPLE):

"After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce. This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect... I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth. I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family."

From there, sparks flew fast: dating began behind the scenes, then led to an engagement by January 2013 and vows just months later in April. Over time, they shaped a mixed household now raising kids Ace, 9, and Blaze, 5, plus Kandi's daughter Riley and Todd’s child Kaela.

Work-wise, they teamed up way outside marriage - she ran several projects together with him, like a Southern comfort food spot across Georgia, a freight transport firm, all tied into a Bravo offshoot showing their kin ties alongside hustle scenes. At 49, Burruss keeps building her path; she just grabbed a Legacy Honor at BravoCon '25, gears up for another theater run, plus stays active producing hit comebacks on stage.

