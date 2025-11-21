"I’ve made the decision": The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss announces divorce from husband Todd Tucker

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss announced her divorce from producer husband Todd Tucker after 11 years of marriage in an exclusive statement to People on November 21, 2025.

The 49-year-old American singer, actor and songwriter asked for privacy, grace and understanding from her fans and public as she adapts to the huge decision of separation.

The couple got married on April 4, 2014, and have two children together, whom they will both coparent with love and respect. Burruss said:

"After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce."

Here's what The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss said in the exclusive statement

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star started dating Todd Tucker in 2011. Kandi said in the statement:

"This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect."

The Xscape singer, who shares 9-year-old son Ace and 5-year-old daughter Blaze with Todd, expressed her gratitude to everyone for their support:

"I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth. I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family."

Burruss and Tucker’s story began in 2011, when they crossed paths during the filming of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

59-year-old Todd was a former line producer for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Their relationship grew quickly, and by early 2013, they were engaged. On April 4, 2014, the two got married in a lavish ceremony.

Over the years, Kandi and Todd expanded their family with two children. They had their son in 2016 and a daughter via surrogate in 2019.

Both also came into the marriage as parents: Kandi with her daughter, Riley, 23, and Todd with his daughter, Kaela, 29. Blending their families became a major part of their journey, and they often shared that dynamic with viewers on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and later on their spinoff series Kandi & The Gang.

The couple often spoke about the foundations of their relationship, with Kandi once crediting their strong communication and ability to have fun together as the key secret to a healthy partnership.

Their bond extended into their professional worlds as well, with them building several business ventures side by side, from a Georgia-based soul food restaurant to a trucking company and even collaborating on Bravo projects centered around their work and family life.

In recent months, fans began noticing signs of strain, including Kandi removing “Tucker” from her social media profile.

Kandi Burruss continues to make her mark beyond her years on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She won the Wifetime Achievement Award during BravoCon 2025.

Her recognition wasn’t just for her long tenure on The Real Housewives of Atlanta but also for the many projects she brought to Bravo over the years, including Kandi & the Gang, Xscape: Still Kickin’ It, Kandi Koated Nights and The Kandi Factory.

Apart from reality TV, she has built an expansive career as a Grammy-winning songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, and the voice behind the "Burruss Banter" podcast.

In addition to her on-camera success, Kandi has carved out a strong presence in the theater world. After stepping onto the Broadway stage in Chicago in 2018, she continued to grow her behind-the-scenes role as a producer.

Her work has earned critical acclaim, notably through productions like The Piano Lesson, Thoughts of a Colored Man, The Wiz and a recent revival of Othello featuring major Hollywood talent.

Stay tuned for more updates.