Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta explains alleged flight dispute in new bodycam video

Porsha Williams (Image Via Getty)

Porsha Williams, the star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, is speaking out after a heated incident aboard a Delta Air Lines flight.

According to newly released body-camera footage recorded by the Atlanta Police Department, Williams was involved in a dispute with another passenger when the plane arrived at Hartsfield‑Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The footage shows police responding at the gate following the arrival of the flight.

Witnesses and Williams say the trouble began earlier, onboard the flight that departed from Las Vegas.

Williams told officers that the conflict started when the other woman complained about the volume of her phone-video playing loudly.

According to Williams, the woman said, “So you're gonna make me listen to that the whole flight?”

She asked back, “Do you want to?”

When the woman said no, Williams replied that she could have asked more politely.

The woman then allegedly called Williams a derogatory name.

Supportive witnesses told police Williams didn’t physically attack anyone but was verbally harassed.

Williams showed officers photos that appeared to show the other passenger being restrained.

She also said the other passenger dropped her phone during the dispute and later falsely accused Williams of hitting her.

A flight attendant initially warned Williams but later moved the other woman to another seat.

Meanwhile, the accuser gave a different version, she claimed Williams’s phone was loud, she asked her to turn it down, and that Williams waved her hands in her face, called her “crazy,” and then hit her phone out of her hand.

She said she felt “afraid for her life.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now reviewing the case, though no charges have been filed at this time.

Background on Porsha Williams and RHOA

Porsha Williams has been a key player in the realm of reality TV for a long time, thanks to her stint as a member of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast, which began in 2012.

During her stay, she has been labelled with a variety of names, such as a loud-mouthed person, a charity worker, and a person living a high-profile life.

One of the events that put her back in the news lately was her participation in BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas, where she was shortly disconnected from the flight that was involved in an incident.

The dispute on the Delta flight is said to have taken place on the 16th of November, 2025, which was a Sunday, when she was returning from Las Vegas to Atlanta.

Through her lawyer and to the police, Williams stated that she was the subject of unprovoked verbal abuse.

A key piece of body-cam footage shows passengers stepping in to ask if Williams was okay, with one passenger telling the officer that the other woman’s behaviour was “completely chaotic” and saying, “She did not touch that lady.”

The other side, however, maintains that Williams’s loud phone use triggered the confrontation, and the accuser told police she attempted to record the situation before alleging physical assault by Williams.

The incident has drawn federal scrutiny since it took place mid-air, which means the ʻin-flight altercation’ falls under federal jurisdiction.

The Atlanta Police and the FBI stated that they are investigating possible offenses but so far, no charges have been filed against anyone.

The singer’s management claims that she is completely cooperative and asserts that the witness contradicts the accuser’s story and is, therefore, false.

Stay tuned for more updates.