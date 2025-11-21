What is the Summer Walker drama involving Rich The Kid and Tory Brixx? Online back and forth explained amid viral audio allegations

Summer Walker attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Summer Walker's audio clip leaked on Friday (November 20, 2025), causing Rich The Kid and his fiancée Tory Brixx to get involved. DJ Akademiks shared the leaked clip.

In it, Summer Walker is heard leaving a message for the rapper. She said that she wanted to continue sleeping with him and did not have an issue with him still being with Tori Brixx, the mother of his child.

Summer noted that she was happy with how "things worked out" and she wanted Rich The Kid to be with his family. Walker suggested that he could buy a new phone and save her number as "Pizza Hut," so they could continue seeing each other in secrecy. The singer-songwriter stated that she would never post about their relationship as well.

After the clip went viral online, Summer Walker defended herself on Instagram Live. She attacked Tori, saying that she supposedly had no self-respect and would not leave RichTheKid, no matter how many times he sleeps with other women.

She told Tori that many women had slept with the rapper, so what was "the problem" when she did. Summer then said that Brixx needed to "chill" and she only wanted to be a sidechick, nothing else. The singer noted that she did not even like Rich The Kid and could not understand how Tori lived with him every day.

Walker claimed that the rapper is supposedly obsessive, and she was glad that the audio leak made everything public. Summer shared that she wanted a condo in Miami. However, she changed her mind, thinking that Tori would seemingly bother her in Miami.

The Girls Need Love singer also claimed that she had always spoken highly of Brixx in front of Rich The Kid, and she was not upset with her. Summer said that she understood that Tori was reportedly upset because her longtime partner allegedly kept cheating on her.

Tori Brixx responded to Summer Walker's leaked audio

Tori shared on her Instagram stories that the singer seemingly tried to be her friend for the past two years. She shared that Rich The Kid was with Summer on one instance, and he left their child's school bag with her.

Brixx said that Walker then allegedly tried to insinuate online that she had spent time with Rich The Kid, and he had let his child hang out with her. Summer Walker then responded on her Instagram stories by repeating that she does not like Rich The Kid and sent the audio when she was drunk.

She then asked Tori to share details of all 25 women the rapper allegedly had affairs with, saying that if Brixx doesn't, then she is attacking only her for "clout."

In other news, Lil Meech, Summer Walker's ex-boyfriend, seemingly mocked her by saying "Karma a bitch huh" on Instagram story. For the unversed, Walker broke up with him because he cheated on her.

Meanwhile, Rich The Kid also went on Instagram Live and claimed that Summer Walker was reportedly calling him and "begging," even though she had said she did not have feelings for him.

He previously made a public apology to Tori in 2023, after reports of cheating came out. An anonymous woman alleged that she got pregnant with Rich The Kid's child, and he paid her hush money to never speak about it and to get an abortion. However, he did not pay her the full amount.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Summer Walker, Rich The Kid and Tory Brixx drama.