"Crowd def wasn't breathing after that": Fans react as Summer Walker gets lap dance from Chris Brown during his performance of "Take You Down"

Chris Brown's Las Vegas stop on his Breezy Bowl XX tour on Saturday night became an unforgettable moment for fans after he invited singer Summer Walker onstage for a provocative performance. In his sultry interpretation of the song Take You Down, Brown had Walker sit in a chair and perform a lap dance, which sent the crowd in the arena into a frenzy, making the performance resemble a full-blown PG-13 performance.

The crowd cheered and got excited, and the steamy interaction was captured on the phones of the audience. The clips of the moment went viral, and dominated the discussions online.

Chris Brown stuns fans with high-energy moves and a flirty stage moment with Summer Walker

Chris Brown lit up the stage in his last show, winning over the crowd with his usual cool dance moves and high energy. Halfway through, he and Summer had an intense dance, making everyone cheer and laugh.

They had fun together all through the show, ending with a flirty moment that had all the fans talking and guessing about what really happened under the stage lights.

What do the netizens say?

Once the video hit the web, it quickly captured widespread attention, setting off a wave of reactions across social media. People started to share, comment, and debate on its content, making it a hot topic online. This rapid spread shows how quickly viral bits can take over online conversations, drawing interest from users worldwide.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"crowd def wasn’t breathing after that," a user commented.

"Summer looked like she was having fun! Love, that's between them - no need to judge," another user commented.

"The continued platforming of Chris Brown, despite his history of violence against women, is a stark reminder of the music industry's failure to prioritize accountability over profit," a netizen expressed.

"Damn! Chris brown really be enjoying himself on stage lmaoo," another netizen commented.

"I'm so impressed by how they handled that moment. It's so cool that they're so playful and so professional," a user commented.

"I love this. It just shows how much respect they have for each other. It's so cool to see them having so much fun together," a user wrote.

